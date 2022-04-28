Mary Jackson

A funeral service for Javard Clayton McGill Jr., age 20, of Como, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Como-Pickton High School with Pastor Bobby Thomas and Bishop Kerry Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery with Ricky Alvarez, Deion McGill, Trayton Powell, Braylyn Adams, Christian Clayton, Desmond Allen, Dom Allen and Marqis Ivory serving as pallbearers and Braylon Clayton, Day Day Jackson and Jacorian Clayton serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 Friday, April 22, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. McGill passed away on April 17, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances- Sulphur Springs.
Comments / 0