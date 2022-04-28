ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Mary Jackson

 2 days ago
A graveside service for Mary Jackson, age 82, will be held at North Hopkins Cemetery on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Officiating will be...

Obituary – Javard McGill

A funeral service for Javard Clayton McGill Jr., age 20, of Como, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Como-Pickton High School with Pastor Bobby Thomas and Bishop Kerry Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery with Ricky Alvarez, Deion McGill, Trayton Powell, Braylyn Adams, Christian Clayton, Desmond Allen, Dom Allen and Marqis Ivory serving as pallbearers and Braylon Clayton, Day Day Jackson and Jacorian Clayton serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 Friday, April 22, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. McGill passed away on April 17, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances- Sulphur Springs.
Edward Gene Nickerson

A celebration of life for Edward Gene Nickerson, infant son of Jeannie Nickerson of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Eddie passed away on Monday. April 26, 2022, at Cook Children’s Medical Center, Fort Worth, Texas.
Joseph McCorkle

We will celebrate the life of Joseph Henry McCorkle, age 78, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Myra Wilson Chapel at City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with David Woody officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Joseph passed away at his...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Franklin J. Ricketson

Franklin J. Ricketson was born November 10, 1947, to Betty Jane Flint Ricketson and Jason Edwin Ricketson. They preceded him in death. His only sister, Patricia Ricketson also preceded him in death. He married Sharon Rust on October 25, 1975; she survives. Frank is also survived by his beloved children,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Great Opportunities Await You!

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. While providing an individual with my business card recently, I contemplated the Vision and Mission of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Our vision is “Helping Texans Better Their Lives” and our mission is “Through the application of science-based knowledge, we create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides workshops, program series, single educational programs, educational conferences, field days, 4-H events, tours, newsletters, and much more. If you have not visited our office, we welcome you!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Brightstar Academy Musicians Present Annual Recital

Members of the Bright Star Christian Academy will be presenting their annual solo and ensemble Recital on Thursday, April 28th, at 7pm in the sanctuary of Bright Star Church in Como, Texas. The program will include nine solos and five ensembles, one of which will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem, performed in honor of their bravery and patriotism to their Nation. The band is under the direction of Richard Shanks and Jeff Smith. The general public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge.
COMO, TX
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church To Celebrate 150 Years May 1

KSST Owners Challenge Community To Match Donation To Help Raise Needed Funds To Restore Stain Glass Windows. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church this Sunday will celebrate a big milestone – the church’s 150th anniversary as a mission in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Bishop Fraser Lawton of the Church of St. Dunstan in Mineola, who is also the assisting bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, will be joining the festivities. All are invited for a catered picnic immediately following the 11 a.m. worship service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituaries
Dimple Griner

Dimple Griner passed away on April 21, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1938, to Charlie and Dottie Mae Patterson Walker. She married Art Griner on July 14, 1956. She was a member of Weaver Baptist Church. Dimple is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Pettigrew (Ronnie), Teresa Cotton (Tim),...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Texas Motorcyclist Deaths on the Rise

AUSTIN – One evening in April 2021, Eric Newell was out for a ride in Houston when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a vehicle, breaking both of his legs, dislocating his hips and injuring his back and hands. He is just one of 2,318 Texas motorcyclists seriously injured in crashes last year.
TEXAS STATE
