ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On The Impact Under Siege PPV Main Event

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe challenger for Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander at the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view will reportedly be someone who is not on the Impact roster. Alexander’s challenger for...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 29, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.
ALBANY, NY
Fightful

Report: Bret Hart Has Signed Merchandising Deal With WWE

Bret Hart has reportedly signed a deal with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bret Hart has signed a merchandising deal with WWE. It is unclear if he could potentially appear on AEW television. AEW has started its Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on television with qualifying matches in the men's and women's tournaments taking place.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Releases More NXT Wrestlers Today

Several additional WWE NXT releases have been confirmed this afternoon. As noted earlier, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai are no longer with the company. Now Fightful reports that Dexter Lumis, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin have also been released. Lumis signed...
WWE
PWMania

Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:. “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
411mania.com

WWE Reveals New Logo For WWE Summerslam

WWE has made a big change to the logo for Summerslam. As you can see below via WrestlingNewsSource.com, the company changed up its logo to have a more Western-looking theme. This year’s Summerslam takes place in Nashville, Tennessee which is the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame and is largely considered the capital of country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Bret Hart’s WWE Contract

It turns out the possibility of Bret Hart in AEW may not be dead after all. A week after it was reported AEW was under the impression that Hart couldn’t appear for them due to an agreement with WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter seemingly confirmed that Bret Hart’s only agreement with WWE was a merchandise deal.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Earlier this year WWE started airing vignettes hyping up the return of Alexa Bliss, and she finally stepped back into the ring during Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no follow up on her return, but the former Raw Women’s Champion recently told Adam Glyn that she hopes to be back in the ring soon.
WWE
PWMania

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Wants To Fight Ronda Rousey

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Under Siege#Backstage#Ppv#Combat#Axs
Wrestling World

Mick Foley Speaks About Argument with Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and he recently spoke about his argument with Jonathan Coachman. He spoke to Ranee Paquette and Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Thrown Down with Renee & Miesha. He was there to talk about the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE debut.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/29)

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown last week from Albany NY due to the European tour taking place this week. You can click here for the full spoiler report from last week. The following lineup has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown- -Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Opener) -Raquel...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti’s Mixed Fan Reactions

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the mixed reactions that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been getting as of late, during an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast:. “I think Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have created a very polarizing reaction. They were red hot as babyfaces both of...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE’s Tentative Main Roster Plans For Malcolm Bivens

As PWMania.com previously reported, Malcolm Bivens was among the NXT names to be let go by WWE this past Friday. WWE had tentative main roster plans for Malcolm as there had been pitched for him as a potential manager for Omos months ago before MVP was finalized for that role, Fightful Select reports. LA Knight was also considered for the spot.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Ratings Report For 4/28

Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling drew 107,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.46% from last week’s 112,000 viewers for the Rebellion go-home show. Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from...
NFL
PWMania

Final Card For Today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

NJPW holds its Wrestling Dontaku event from Fukuoka’s Paypay Dome on Sunday morning. The show will air on NJPW World. Here is the final card for the event:. Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the vacant IWGP United...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy