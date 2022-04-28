ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed With Major Savings on Home Decor — Here's What to Buy

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayfair’s biggest sale of the year is underway. Way Day 2022 ends at midnight tonight, which means there's still a little time to find the best deals on all things for the home. With discounts on everything from sectional sofas...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative#Home Decor#Cor#Plant
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

The Best Teak Outdoor Furniture and How to Clean It

Finding the right outdoor furniture for your space is a big task. There are so many different styles and materials to choose from, so we're going to dive deep into one of our favorite styles: teak. Teak is a tropical Asian tree and one of the hardest, most durable hardwoods....
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This 1954 Kitchen Keeps Its Checkerboard Floors But Adds Chic IKEA Cabinetry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When real estate agents walk through a kitchen, they’re often looking at the cabinetry. After all, ample storage space is a sellable feature in a home. They generally prefer closed cabinetry to open shelving, and they have preferences when it comes to cabinet color. (Lately, deep and moody shades are superior to white.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs

It's officially Wayfair Way Day, which means you have two days to score the best deals on homeware. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals on living room essentials, mattresses, patio furniture and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy