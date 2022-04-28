ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Soho House members ‘devastated’ exclusive rooftop is closed

By Alyson Krueger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xyXJ_0fNUWS8Z00

Soho House members are furious that the club’s iconic rooftop in the Meatpacking District is closed just as the weather heats up.

On a recent Friday, well-heeled patrons looking to spend the afternoon sipping Aperol spritzes poolside were in for a rude awakening as they found out the rooftop floor was a construction scene.

“Couldn’t they have done this in the winter?” said one annoyed thirty-something woman in a floral dress and jean jacket as she received the bad news in the club’s elevator.

“Why couldn’t they have gotten it done during the pandemic like the L train?” her pal chimed in.

Others had been told about the closure when they checked in at reception and reluctantly opted to drink in the dark sixth-floor bar instead of outside in the sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivlrX_0fNUWS8Z00
Soho House says the construction, which includes building two new bars and installing non-slip tiles by the pool, has been delayed due to weather and supply logistics.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Za8I_0fNUWS8Z00
“Couldn’t they have done this in the winter?” said one annoyed member.
Stephen Yang

“They must be losing tons of money,” said a member who ultimately settled on a couch near the fireplace.

Ever since the posh club , which caters to the city’s creatives, opened in 2003, its roof has been a hot al fresco destination . It was so exclusive even “Sex and the City” paid homage to it, with p.r. guru Samantha and her pals unceremoniously getting kicked out after crashing the pool deck.

Members who pass muster shell out around $2,500 for annual access to the club, or as much as $4,500 for entry to its global locations. When it’s in full swing, the Meatpacking roof is packed with members (each can bring up to three guests) hobnobbing over glasses of rosé and gazing out at the Hudson River.

“I feel like the construction has been happening for so long. May is practically tomorrow, and it’s still going on,” said a 25-year-old hospitality entrepreneur who lives in Brooklyn and declined to give her name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZyfF_0fNUWS8Z00
Frustrated by the lack of pool access due to construction, people have headed to other spots like the Gansevoort Hotel.
Breakthrough Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asz4s_0fNUWS8Z00
“We are gaining customers,” Sean Largotta, a partner at the Gansevoort, told The Post. Above, a bartender at the Gansevoort gets the bubbly ready.
Breakthrough Media

“It’s a little frustrating because everyone is paying a premium for being at Soho House,” she continued. “I am probably not as devastated as some people; for a lot of people, the rooftop is a very important, special place. But I do feel like if I am paying for something, it should be there.”

Soho House says the construction, which includes building two new bars and installing non-slip tiles by the pool, has been delayed due to weather and supply logistics.

“We’re excited to open a refreshed rooftop experience in May,” said a spokesperson, noting members are also currently being given the option to visit the roof at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House.

Azeem Khan, 34, a web consultant who became a member in January, said he’s taking the club up on its offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jfdeq_0fNUWS8Z00
Soho House has long been a celebrity magnet. Above, Imogen Poots (left) and Dakota Johnson at the spot.
Andrew H. Walker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Li6e8_0fNUWS8Z00
Mumford and Sons performed at the exclusive club’s 10th anniversary.
Andrew H. Walker

“Honestly, I’ve been looking forward to the pool being open because everyone has talked about how amazing it is,” Khan said. “But even if the pool doesn’t open until June, I won’t be mad.”

Other members are fleeing to neighboring perches such as the Restoration Hardware’s RH Rooftop Restaurant, Catch, STK and the Gansevoort Hotel.

“We are gaining customers,” Sean Largotta, a partner at the Gansevoort, told The Post.

The hotel recently spent more than $30 million renovating the hotel, including installing fireplaces and an omakase bar on its roof. So many people wanted to visit last week, the hotel decided to push up its opening time from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“That decision was 100% made because of demand — people were at reception begging us to let them up,” Largotta said.

“It’s funny. I can look down at the Soho House roof from our roof,” he continued. “I see all the big blue tarps, and the piles of wood, and I am like, ‘I wouldn’t do renovations on my roof in April, but I’m not complaining if they do.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Poots
Travel + Leisure

This Cabo Resort Has a Beachfront Champagne Bar With Swings and Guacamole Happy Hour — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Hotels in the World

When I heard Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal had unveiled a bar concept dedicated to rare tequilas and mezcals called Agave Study, I pictured a tucked-away, speakeasy-style den. But based on the sheer spectacle of this resort — with 119 ocean-facing suites on 24 acres skirting the Pacific Ocean — I should have known the brand-new Agave Study would be nothing short of breathtaking.
FOOD & DRINKS
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

Get A More Authentic Caribbean Experience With Smaller Lodging Options In Saint Lucia

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has decided it’s about time to champion and shine a light on smaller lodging options in Saint Lucia. While there are several opportunities to explore the island’s larger, popular luxury resort accommodation options, there has been a huge shift with focus on smaller, boutique options. The SLTA has launched a new marketing campaign to promote the hundreds of smaller properties on the Caribbean island.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's new $49.5m LA mansion is stunning - photos

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field recently sparked speculation that they were planning a return to London after selling their homes in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills, but it appears they are staying in Los Angeles for the time-being. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the couple have splashed out $49.5million (£38.9million) on a Holmby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho House#Rooftop#Brooklyn#Meatpacking
Food & Wine

The Fine Art of Being a Good Hotel Guest

For most travelers, staying at a hotel is par for the course when it comes to planning a getaway. While hotels do their part to offer a host of perks, amenities, and accommodations, the guest plays just as important a role in fostering a pleasant experience — for themselves, for their fellow travelers, and for their hosts. Corinne Finn-Heyl, general manager of The Boca Raton Yacht Club, says having grace with hospitality professionals as they navigate the new travel norms can go a long way. "Now more than ever, appreciation, respect, and gratitude are important for our industry. There are staffing issues all over the world, and hospitality is still working, but with less. Good hotel etiquette will make their day," she says. Now that travel is once again on an upswing, here are some tips to navigate the new landscape and be a welcome guest.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

The 14 Best Tiki Bars In The US

There are few ways to escape modern day problems, but what if there was a place that took you to another world? The ultimate feat in escapism. And so enters: the tiki bar. No, not an oceanside retreat with sugar-laden drinks; rather, a true tiki bar embracing cinematic levels of theming, a bit of Polynesian flair, and most importantly, expertly crafted and balanced cocktails.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

What to consider before being a bridesmaid, according to bridesmaid for hire

When it comes to planning a wedding, brides-to-be typically rely heavily on their bridal party to help, with everything from planning the bachelorette party to offering input on the dress placed upon bridesmaids.While each pre-wedding and wedding plan varies, bridesmaids also typically have to accompany the bride to bridal showers, down the aisle, give speeches, and help ensure that the nuptials go smoothly.The role, while often considered an honour, is not necessarily an easy one, nor is it without its monetary, time, and emotional commitments - which is why Jen Glantz, the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire, a service that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Dr. Jill Biden Will Attend the Preview of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

Long before the red carpet starts on the first Monday in May, members of the press gather in the Metropolitan Museum of Art to preview the annual exhibition. On Monday, there will be a special guest and speaker in attendance to get a first look at “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, will attend the unveiling of the exhibition ahead of the annual gala, and deliver remarks to the crowd.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry enjoys fun weekend with old friends in Los Angeles

Prince Harry reunited with one of his closest friends, Nacho Figueras, on Saturday for a friendly game of polo - and the pair looked closer than ever. Nacho, who is a professional polo player, and face of Ralph Lauren, joined the Duke of Sussex at the Sanatabara Polo and Racquet Club for the Harry East Memorial Tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy