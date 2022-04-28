Mom spends $250 on random clothing pile to find $1,000 jumpsuit

A bargain-hunting mom spent $250 on huge bags of clothes and shoes from a storage unit, but what she found ended up being worth thousands more.

YouTube star Ashley is better known as The Hustle at Home Mom for sharing her auction finds, part-time income hacks and budgeting info with her followers.

Ashley re-sells her thrifty used finds online for a profit and spends hours hunting down valuable items from lost cargo packages and yard sales.

In a video, Ashley recounted a garage sale she visited, where she spent hours looking through piles of clothes.

The person running the garage sale later reached out to invite Ashley to his storage unit – and of course, the bargain hunter said yes.

What she found was a treasure trove of clothes. Ashley took home 103 pieces, including clothes and shoes, for only $250 – and she expects a big return on her investment.

With a GoPro camera strapped on to show her perspective, Ashley began sorting through the clothes onsite at the storage unit, to research and price out when she got home.

“This is my favorite thing to do,” Ashley said as she began her work.

Early on, she found a pair of Athleta workout tights, which sell used on eBay for $35. It was a good sign that the haul would be a success.

Ashley’s gut feeling was proven correct when only a few items into the pile, she found an Urban Zen utility romper.

Even though it looked unassuming at first, Ashley’s research revealed the jaw-dropping original price of the jumpsuit.

“I think this retailed for like $1,000,” Ashley said, adding that the one-piece sells used for hundreds on eBay. “I didn’t even know.”

The bags Ashley filled were full of vintage finds and modern styles.

She found two vintage Ralph Lauren tops, a sweatshirt and a cable-knit, along with an Old Navy denim vest that screamed Y2K.

Ashley also bagged multiple Athleta bottoms, items from Free People, and a few other in-demand brands like Frame denim, Eileen Fisher, LL Bean, and Vince.

She was especially excited about two skirts, by the brands Johnny Was and Mother Denim. Johnny Was often resells for at least $50, and Ashley said she could maybe receive $100 for the Mother Denim skirt.

“I think this must be a little more sought-after,” Ashley said.

There were a few odd items in the batch, too, including graphic tees with old Apple Store logos or cartoon characters on them.

She also brought home several Patagonia and Lululemon items, some of which she planned to sell – and others she admitted would likely end up in her own closet.

Once Ashley exhausted the stash of apparel, she moved on to shoes, finding Skechers Shape-Ups and Sam Edelman heels in good condition.

After rescuing two pairs of Birkenstocks from the massive pile, Ashley noted they were in fairly good condition.

“I will probably need to touch up some of the suede here,” she said, demonstrating the place on the shoe that needed a facelift, but was confident she’d be able to sell the shoes at a profit.

Ashley expected to make money from the vintage Dr. Martens and Nike tennis shoes she found, too.

Altogether, Ashley said she expected a worthwhile return on her $250 investment.

“My low estimate is that I’ll sell it for at least $2,000,” Ashley summarized at the end of the video.

“That’s like 20 bucks an item,” she reasoned, but she had high hopes for the stash of apparel. “I think I’ll get a little bit more.”

