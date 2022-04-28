ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Helping your pets weather the storm: Pet safety tips for severe weather

By Kayleigh Thomas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZitt_0fNUVk2Y00

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – When severe weather strikes, we know how to make sure our families are safe. But what about your four-legged friends?

Thunder, rain, and high winds are scary enough for anyone caught in the middle, but for a house pet severe weather can cause an all-out panic.

Dr. Janice Price, owner and operator of Windmill Animal Hospital in Abilene, told BigCountryHomepage that, as a pet owner herself, “many dogs are sensitive to when the wind starts blowing. Others can hear the thunder off in the distance before we can.”

Dr. Price explained how pets learn how to recognize what they are afraid of.

Because of this, Dr. Price advised that it’s best to catch storm anxiety early on, if at all. She said to keep an eye on your animal’s behavior when thunderstorms are on the way.

Certain mannerisms to look out for include:

  • Restlessness
  • Pacing
  • Excessive panting
  • Whining

While instinct may tell you to comfort your furry friend with pets, this may be a step in the wrong direction. That behavior is positively reinforcing negative behavior, according to Dr. Price.

“You are rewarding them for being agitated,” Dr. Price said.

This vet recommended practicing your severe weather plan with your pets. Having a familiar routine can put your pets at ease even in scary situations.

Having a bag prepped is also a good idea.

Make sure to include:

  • Food
  • Water
  • Leash
  • Medications
  • Comfort items (treats, toys)

Melissa O’Neil, President of the Taylor Jones Humane Society, suggested thunder shirts for pets with higher storm anxiety. She also emphasized that for some pets, the instinct is to run. If your pet does happen to get out, O’Neil said to, “check the humane, check the shelter, and make sure they’re microchipped.”

According to Dr. Price, more than 90% of microchipped dogs make their way home again.

If you still see your pets reacting strongly to thunderstorms, Dr. Price highly recommended speaking with your veterinarian about medications available to help your pets through stressful situations.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sheriff: Man is shot 18 times, stabs suspect – remains in ‘fair condition’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot 18 times while defending himself against a robber is in “fair condition,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shooting/carjacking at 407 FM 1960 E. on Thursday night, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. An adult man was […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo residents indicted on meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott, Texas State Leadership announce COVID-19 relief donation of $435M to TRS-ActiveCare

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas state leadership will donate $435 Million In COVID-19 relief to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). “Texas teachers play one of the most vital roles to our kids and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of rising […]
TEXAS STATE
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
The US Sun

Warning to all dog owners as pets’ licks carry dangerous infections

IT might seem like an act of endearment, but letting your dog lick you could actually be dangerous. Experts say that allowing them to swipe their tongue across your face risks spreading antibiotic resistance. The NHS has previously warned against 'super bugs' that can evade medication. Antibiotic resistance is a...
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Reader's Digest

13 Things Your Pet Is Trying to Tell You

It can be tough to know exactly what your pets want. With facial expressions, sounds, and movements that are so different from those of humans, animals can be hard to read. If you’re a pet owner, you’ve probably asked yourself some of the most common pet-behavior questions: Why does my dog follow me everywhere? Is my cat depressed? Why does my dog have the zoomies? But one of the most pressing queries has to do with what some common behaviors in pets really mean. We decoded them so you’ll be able to tell exactly what your pet wants in no time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Windmill Animal Hospital
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
click orlando

🐾SHARE PHOTOS: It’s ‘National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day’ Saturday

Here we go again. It’s another day to celebrate pets, but this time it’s all about adopted pets. We want to show off the pets you’ve adopted from a shelter. National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day is Saturday, April 30, and we want to put your adopted pet’s photo on TV. It can be dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, bunnies, birds and more. If they’ve been adopted, we want to see them.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Is Rawhide Dangerous for Dogs?

Susan cares for two Newfoundland dogs and works as a freelance writer. What kind of treats are you feeding your dog? Pet owners will often rely on advertisements, store displays, and advice from friends or neighbours when deciding what to give their canine friends for treats. I recall talking to...
PETS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy