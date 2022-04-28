Clinical Advances in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Meeting and Rise to the Challenge Gala Orlando

Iron deficiency commonly affects patients with chronic kidney disease and has an important burden in disease trajectory and quality of life; nonetheless current guidelines do not advocate treatment of iron-deficiency without anemia in this patient group. Concerns exist regarding the potential effects of intravenous iron on oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial function. As part of a multicenter double-blinded randomized controlled clinical trial, we examined the effects of a single dose of intravenous iron vs. placebo on biomarkers of oxidative stress, inflammation and endothelial function in non-anemic iron deficient patients (serum ferritin"‰<"‰100Â Î¼g/L and/or transferrin saturation"‰<"‰20%) with chronic kidney disease (stage 3b-5). Fifty-four individuals were randomized to receive ferric derisomaltose (n"‰="‰26) or placebo (n"‰="‰28). Ferric derisomaltose was associated with a non-significant decrease in mean F2-isoprostane and no effect on thiobarbituric acid reactive substances when compared to placebo throughout follow up. No effect on inflammatory markers was observed. A modest but statistically significant rise in E-selectin was noted in the intravenous iron group at 1Â month and 3Â month follow-up (p"‰="‰0.030 and p"‰="‰0.002 respectively). These results suggest ferric derisomaltose administration in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients who are iron deficient does not induce prolonged oxidative stress or inflammation. Larger trials are required to quantify the benefit of intravenous iron administration in this patient group.

