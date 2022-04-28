ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Advances in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Meeting and Rise to the Challenge Gala Orlando

Discover the most current evidence-based approaches for PCOS diagnosis, treatment and management at the Clinical Advances in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome...

MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study: Black kidney transplant patients exhibit faster clearance rates of key immunosuppressive medicine tacrolimus

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
KTBS

'Stroke-Heart' Syndrome Can Signal Danger for Patients

Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows. Heart problems after a stroke are common and are referred to as stroke-heart syndrome. These heart problems were known to increase stroke survivors' short-term risk of disability and death, but the long-term impacts had been unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Gastrointestinal Disorders Are Connected to Anxiety and Social Isolation in Autistic Children According to Scientists

A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Analysis of oxidative stress, inflammation and endothelial function following intravenous iron in chronic kidney disease in the Iron and Heart Trial

Iron deficiency commonly affects patients with chronic kidney disease and has an important burden in disease trajectory and quality of life; nonetheless current guidelines do not advocate treatment of iron-deficiency without anemia in this patient group. Concerns exist regarding the potential effects of intravenous iron on oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial function. As part of a multicenter double-blinded randomized controlled clinical trial, we examined the effects of a single dose of intravenous iron vs. placebo on biomarkers of oxidative stress, inflammation and endothelial function in non-anemic iron deficient patients (serum ferritin"‰<"‰100Â Î¼g/L and/or transferrin saturation"‰<"‰20%) with chronic kidney disease (stage 3b-5). Fifty-four individuals were randomized to receive ferric derisomaltose (n"‰="‰26) or placebo (n"‰="‰28). Ferric derisomaltose was associated with a non-significant decrease in mean F2-isoprostane and no effect on thiobarbituric acid reactive substances when compared to placebo throughout follow up. No effect on inflammatory markers was observed. A modest but statistically significant rise in E-selectin was noted in the intravenous iron group at 1Â month and 3Â month follow-up (p"‰="‰0.030 and p"‰="‰0.002 respectively). These results suggest ferric derisomaltose administration in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients who are iron deficient does not induce prolonged oxidative stress or inflammation. Larger trials are required to quantify the benefit of intravenous iron administration in this patient group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Cilia-free stem cells offer new path to study rare diseases

A group of rare diseases called "ciliopathies"—polycystic kidney disease notable among them—emerge from defects in cilia, the tiny hair-like structures on the surface of almost every cell type. But the specific molecular-level disruptions in cilia that trigger these diseases are poorly understood. In a novel experiment, scientists "knocked...
SCIENCE
pethelpful.com

Heart Murmurs in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Trained in dentistry, Sree is currently studying lab sciences. She enjoys researching various health topics and writing about her findings. There are a lot of common conditions in cats that people tend to overlook that may indicate a more serious problem. Heart murmurs, although common especially in kittens, are sometimes linked to the possibility of a heart abnormality. In some cats, heart murmurs appear and eventually disappear. For other cats, a murmur may indicate an underlying and possibly severe heart condition.
PETS
technologynetworks.com

Diseased Blood Vessels May Talk to the Brain in Atherosclerosis

LMU scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that nerve signals are exchanged between arteries and the brain in atherosclerosis. Laboratories worldwide are carrying out research into the disease atherosclerosis. However, their focus is on atherosclerotic plaques – deposits of cholesterol, fibrous tissue and immune cells that form on the inner layer of arteries. These plaques progressively constrict the lumen of the arteries, such that less oxygen can get to the body tissue. Heart attacks, strokes and peripheral occlusive disease (smoker’s leg) are among the known consequences.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Cancer Increases Risk of Breakthrough COVID-19

Cancer increased risk of COVID-19 among the vaccinated, with subsequent "significant and substantial" hospitalizations and mortality. Patients with cancer were found at increased risk of breakthrough COVID-19 and subsequent "significant and substantial" risk for hospitalizations and mortality, in a large cohort study of vaccinated persons with and without cancer. "Our...
CANCER
UPI News

Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems

Seniors are often advised to take calcium supplements, but new research says the pills might significantly increase an aging person's risk of heart valve problems that contribute to heart failure. People taking either calcium supplements alone or calcium with vitamin D had a higher risk of heart-related death or death...
HEALTH
Futurity

Race skews experimental Alzheimer’s blood test results

Three experimental blood tests used to identify people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease perform differently in Black people, according to a new study. A fourth blood test, the PrecivityAD test, is equally effective at detecting early Alzheimer’s disease regardless of the race of the person being tested, the researchers say.
NFL

