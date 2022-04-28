ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic: Manual-Only Retro RWD Turbo

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic returns for 2023 as a limited-edition retro-themed model complete with a stick-shift, rear-wheel-drive version of the Turbo's...

motor1.com

Seven generations of Porsche 911 Turbo fight in drag race

Which Porsche 911 Turbo is the best? This question is almost impossible to answer as each generation has its pros and cons. However, what we can answer is which Porsche 911 Turbo is the quickest in a drag race. Thanks to the team at carwow we have the opportunity to see each generation of 911 Turbo race each other in a drag race. So although we cannot answer which 911 Turbo is best, at least we will soon know which one is the quickest down an airstrip.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Thursday finally revealed a Supra...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Dismisses the Cayman Complex

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched to 30 mph in 1.1 seconds, tying the 911 GT3 and Chevy C8 Corvette as the quickest rear-wheel-drive cars to that mark in Car and Driver testing. It reached 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, quicker than any non-Turbo or GT 911, and...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTS convertible revealed

The Ferrari 296 GTB has only just started deliveries but now there's a convertible alternative to choose from in the form of the 296 GTS. It follows a familiar path to other recent drop-tops from Ferrari, including its F8 Spider predecessor, by adopting a retractable hard-top roof. The lightweight design takes just 14 seconds to go up or down, and can function at speeds of up to 28 mph. When the roof is down, the cabin and rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which helps to reduce turbulence in the cabin at higher speeds. The design of the headrests was also optimized to help channel air flow toward the rear, instead of it recirculating inside the cabin.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nismo Makes The New Nissan Z Noisier

Fans of Nissan performance vehicles are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place, as the aging Nissan GT-R gets discontinued around the globe, and sales of the new Nissan Z are only set to start in June. The new Z promises to be a strong performer, and from some of the leaked videos we've seen, it's going to hurt some serious feelings in the import scene (poor little Supra) but we all know that these cars aren't going to remain stock for long, and we've already been spotting modified versions on the internet, so now Nissan tuning legend Nismo has launched its first official aftermarket part for the Z: a sports muffler.
CARS
Motorious

1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car. Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Fastest Cars With the Quickest 1/4-Mile Acceleration Time

The acceleration time is one of the best ways to show the performance capabilities of sports cars and supercars. Automakers are continuously pushing the limits to get to the end of the quarter-mile “drag strip” first. Check out the 10 fastest cars with the quickest 1/4-mile acceleration time.
CARS
Top Speed

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Proves Four-Cylinders Are Better….Again

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class may have brought some S-Class tech to the middle class, but it also brought some significant change under the hood. The entire C-Class lineup, AMG models included, will only be offered with four-cylinder engines. In short, Mercedes is making good use of its somewhat outrageous M139 inline-four, the same one that manages to produce 381 horsepower in the AMG A45 and 416 horsepower in the AMG A45 S. Now, Mercedes has revealed the new AMG C43, and like the rest of the C-Class it features another version of the M139, this time tuned to just a hair over 400 ponies, and that’s for the base C43.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

