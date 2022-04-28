ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres was told that coming out would 'ruin her career'

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres was warned that coming out could "ruin...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Opens Up About Why They Don’t Live In Hollywood Anymore

It hasn’t been a secret that many celebrities have been leaving Hollywood for greener pastures. While Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron have made headlines for moving to Australia, they weren’t the first or the last Hollywood stars to leave Los Angeles behind. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey has been on the departing train for some time. After relocating to Texas in 2020, it seemed the Sing 2 actor and his family are content with living in his home state. His wife Camila Alves opened up about why they don’t live in Hollywood anymore.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexuality
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore revealed an unbelievable milestone for her talk show

Since the premiere of her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2020, Drew Barrymore has proved that hosting is the job she is truly meant for. The star has delighted fans with the warm and upbeat energy of her program, and she has received amazing success in return, recently announcing that it was renewed for a third season, just as its second installment is underway.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres taped her final The Ellen DeGeneres Show one month before its airdate

"Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th," DeGeneres tweeted Thursday night. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Reflects On Final Day Of Show Taping: “We Watched The World Change”

Click here to read the full article. Ellen DeGeneres taped the final episode of her long-running The Ellen Show yesterday, and shared her thoughts on the occasion in a Twitter message last night. “Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th,” DeGeneres wrote. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. “But whatever was happening,” she continued, “my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Report: Jason Sudeikis had Olivia Wilde served legal papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon

While Wilde was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday presenting her new film Don’t Worry Darling, somebody approached the stage and handed her an envelope reading "Personal and Confidential." According to Deadline, the envelope contained documents from her ex-partner Sudeikis, whom she shares a son and daughter. "She retrieved the envelope and opened it. However, like a pro, Wilde was not rattled by what must have been a shocker," reports Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten. "With her personal life put suddenly on public display, the filmmaker continued addressing the audience of largely exhibitors about her project." But the incident raised questions about security at CinemaCon, which "is heavily staffed with security who typically check bags extensively for recording and dangerous devices as well as shepherd the crowd in and out of the event after each studio presentation." The incident also raised questions about Sudeikis, with some contrasting the incident with the niceness of his Ted Lasso character. UPDATE: A source close to Sudeikis tells TMZ: "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy