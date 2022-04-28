Ellen DeGeneres was told that coming out would 'ruin her career'

While Wilde was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday presenting her new film Don’t Worry Darling, somebody approached the stage and handed her an envelope reading "Personal and Confidential." According to Deadline, the envelope contained documents from her ex-partner Sudeikis, whom she shares a son and daughter. "She retrieved the envelope and opened it. However, like a pro, Wilde was not rattled by what must have been a shocker," reports Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten. "With her personal life put suddenly on public display, the filmmaker continued addressing the audience of largely exhibitors about her project." But the incident raised questions about security at CinemaCon, which "is heavily staffed with security who typically check bags extensively for recording and dangerous devices as well as shepherd the crowd in and out of the event after each studio presentation." The incident also raised questions about Sudeikis, with some contrasting the incident with the niceness of his Ted Lasso character. UPDATE: A source close to Sudeikis tells TMZ: "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO