Daly City, CA

Woman stole $3,875 worth of panties from Daly City Victoria’s Secret

By Phil Mayer
 2 days ago

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department reported that a woman stole $3,875 worth of panties from Victoria’s Secret at the Serramonte Shopping Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Police said Thursday that the suspect in the crime was still unknown. The store manager described her as between 30-40 years old, standing 5-foot-4 with a medium build. She was wearing long sleeves and tight, black pants.

There have been several other burglaries at Bay Area clothing stores recently, including two in Palo Alto. Last Friday, four people were arrested for stealing $5.800 worth of clothing from a Palo Alto Lululemon before getting into a hit-and-run crash.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman had items she had purchased at the Stanford Shopping Center stolen out of her hands as she was leaving the register, police said. The victim said she shared an acquaintance with the suspect.

