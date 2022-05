Neighbors Franklin, a bar and restaurant, will open a new location in April within the McEwen Northside development in Franklin, according to the ownership. The new restaurant will be located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 162, Franklin. It will offer 24 beers on tap, will serve a menu including smoked meats, and is adding new menu options such as grilled chicken and salmon, according to the ownership.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 24 DAYS AGO