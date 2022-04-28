ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft 2023: Here's where next year's big event will take place

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is never too early to start thinking about next year's NFL Draft, even if the 2022 NFL Draft is far from over. Next year's draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri. The Draft will take place between April 27 and April 29 in the home of the...

FanSided

Chiefs trying to move up and use a future first to make it happen

The Kansas City Chiefs have two late first-round picks but they’re willing to tack on their pick in 2023 too in order to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense, the Kansas City Chiefs know that they’re in contention to win the Super Bowl. And after trading Tyreek Hill this offseason, that’s the type of mentality that general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the team’s brass are taking into the 2022 NFL Draft.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks 2 Teams Had “Weird” Draft Last Night

A few teams, like the Ravens and Jets, absolutely dominated the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last night. A couple of storied NFL franchises, on the other hand, had what’s being called a “weird” start to the draft. Those teams happen to be the Patriots and Steelers, according to draft analyst Matt Miller.
NFL
Yardbarker

Best Available Day Two Draft Prospects for the Chiefs

Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to come away with Week 1 starters at the cornerback and defensive end positions. It's hard to have a major bone to pick with general manager Brett Veach's haul, even if he traded up for Trent McDuffie and could've selected someone with more upside than George Karlaftis.
NBC Sports

Patriots select RB Pierre Strong Jr. in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots struck gold at running back in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Oklahoma star Rhamondre Stevenson. They're hoping for similar success with one of their fourth-round picks in 2022. Perry: Thornton brings much-needed outside speed, but was he the right...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Oregon Ducks player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is just the latest in a long line of former Oregon Ducks to get selected in the first round of the NFL draft. On Thursday night, Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick, where he will play alongside established greats Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams in the Big Apple. Related: Projected salary for New York Giants draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux This is the third-straight year where Oregon has had a player taken in the first round, and the 8th in the past decade. So who are the other Pro Ducks who are in the...
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Couple ties the knot during 2022 NFL Draft

Standing on stage at the NFL draft is a lifelong dream for many fans. For Briana McAllister and Toby Kostner it’s becoming a tradition to check off major life milestones. The couple first appeared at the 2021 draft in Cleveland when Kostner, originally from Kansas but living in Ohio, won a contest sponsored by Ford to announce a draft pick of the team of his choice, the Kansas City Chiefs. He convinced McAllister to join him on stage to announce the Chiefs' selection of Trey Smith in the sixth round. While McAllister sported Chiefs gear, she later clarified that she’s a New Orleans Saints fan.
