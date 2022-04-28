ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA 2022 NFL Draft Primer: How to Watch, Scouting Reports, Mock Drafts, Betting Odds

By Sam Connon
 2 days ago

There are 14 Bruins hoping to hear their names called in Las Vegas over the weekend, with Greg Dulcich, Sean Rhyan and Kyle Philips highlighting the group of prospects.

The NFL Draft has finally arrived, and 262 pro prospects are bound to hear their names called.

UCLA football has 14 alumni hoping to be part of that group, giving the program a chance to send more players to the next level than they have in years. The Bruins had two players picked in 2021, three in 2020 and one in 2019, all figures the team is expected to surpass this time around.

With the NFL Draft in Las Vegas after a two-year COVID-19 delay, the UCLA community will be keeping a close eye on Sin City all weekend long. Here is everything you need to know heading into the draft from a Bruin perspective, from TV and streaming info to recent draft history, mock drafts, scouting reports and prop bet odds.

How to Watch

WHAT: 2022 NFL Draft

WHEN: Thursday, 5 p.m. – Friday, 4 p.m. – Saturday, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas, Nevada

WHO: Running back Brittain Brown, running back Ethan Fernea, wide receiver Kyle Philips, tight end Greg Dulcich, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, offensive tackle Alec Anderson, offensive guard Paul Grattan Jr., defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, defensive lineman Datona Jackson, linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, cornerback Obi Eboh, cornerback Cameron Johnson, safety Quentin Lake, safety Qwuantrezz Knight

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-Day Free Trial

Betting Odds

Top 32 Selection: Greg Dulcich, +600 (54th)

1st WR Selected: Kyle Philips, +10000 (T-9th)
2nd WR Selected: Kyle Philips, +10000 (T-14th)
3rd WR Selected: Kyle Philips, +10000 (T-14th)

1st TE Selected: Greg Dulcich, +350 (2nd)
2nd TE Selected: Greg Dulcich, +200 (1st)

1st OL Selected: Sean Rhyan, +10000 (T-6th)
2nd OL Selected: Sean Rhyan, +10000 (T-10th)
3rd OL Selected: Sean Rhyan, +10000 (T-10th)

2nd S Selected: Quentin Lake, +10000 (T-10th)

Odds via Draft Kings

Scouting Reports

April 25 – TE Greg Dulcich
April 26 – OL Sean Rhyan
April 27 – WR Kyle Philips
April 28 – DL Otito Ogbonnia
April 28 – S Quentin Lake

Projections

TE Greg Dulcich: Late 2nd-Late 3rd

OL Sean Rhyan: Late 2nd-Late 3rd

WR Kyle Philips: Late 3rd-Early 5th

DL Otito Ogbonnia: Early 5th-Early 7th

S Quentin Lake: Early 6th-Late 7th

S Qwuantrezz Knight: Early 7th-UDFA

OT Alec Anderson: UDFA

RB Brittain Brown: UDFA

LB Jordan Genmark Heath: UDFA

CB Obi Eboh: UDFA

OG Paul Grattan Jr.: UDFA

DL Datona Jackson: UDFA

RB/WR/ST Ethan Fernea: UDFA

CB Cameron Johnson: UDFA

All Bruins Mock Draft

Denver Broncos, No. 75 overall: TE Greg Dulcich (Round 3)

Los Angeles Chargers, No. 79 overall: OL Sean Rhyan (Round 3)

New England Patriots, No. 127 overall: WR Kyle Philips (Round 4)

New Orleans Saints, No. 161 overall: DL Otito Ogbonnia (Round 5)

Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 225 overall: S Quentin Lake (Round 7)

Recent Draft Picks

2021

Cleveland Browns, No. 211 overall: RB/WR Demetric Felton (Round 6)
Dallas Cowboys, No. 75 overall: DL Osa Odighizuwa (Round 3)

2020

Los Angeles Chargers, No. 112 overall: RB Joshua Kelley (Round 4)
New York Giants, No. 110 overall: CB Darnay Holmes (Round 4)
New England Patriots, No. 91 overall: TE Devin Asiasi (Round 3)

2019

Arizona Cardinals, No. 254 overall: TE Caleb Wilson (Round 7)

2018

Baltimore Ravens, No. 162 overall: WR Jordan Lasley (Round 5)
Los Angeles Chargers, No. 155 overall: C/OG Scott Quessenberry (Round 5)
Los Angeles Rams, No. 122 overall: LB Kenny Young (Round 4)
Las Vegas Raiders, No. 15 overall: OT Kolton Miller (Round 1)
Arizona Cardinals, No. 10 overall: QB Josh Rosen (Round 1)

