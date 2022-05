MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The first human case associated with the H5 bird flu in the U.S. was detected in a Colorado man. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shared information on the case with the public on Thursday, adding the “public health risk assessment remains low.” The CDC adds people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at a higher risk of infection and should take appropriate precautions.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO