ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tony Gonzalez to read Chiefs pick at NFL Draft

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVngB_0fNUR5Gy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best offensive weapons will be presenting a pick at the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez will read the Chiefs’ second round pick on Friday, April 29. This is a part of the NFL’s initiative to connect the game’s greats with the current generation of stars.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Past and active players will be presenting picks in the second and third rounds. Other HOFs presenting picks are Aeneas Williams for the Arizona Cardinals, Barry Sanders for the Detroit Lions, Tony Boselli for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Emmitt Smith for the Dallas Cowboys, Marcus Allen for the Las Vegas Raiders and Larry Csonka for the Miami Dolphins.

Some active players presenting are Aaron Jones for the Green Bay Packers, Cameron Jordan for the New Orleans Saints, Chase Claypool for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Austin Ekeler for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Select QB Kenny Pickett in First-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers held strong and had their choice of quarterback in the first round. With Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett still on the board, Pittsburgh decided to stick with their hometown star as the first QB taken in the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Announcing Cowboys Pick: NFL Fans React

The Dallas Cowboys will have a special guest picker for tomorrow night’s third-round pick. Franchise legend Emmitt Smith will take the stage in Las Vegas to announce the Cowboys’ No. 88 overall pick on Friday evening, per Dallas insider Jon Machota. The NFL world took to Twitter to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Barry Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Dolphins#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Chargers#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash, including 2 kids

WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
WATTS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
College Football HQ

College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time

Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team. The ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program. And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands ...
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy