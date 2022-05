COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Town of Collierville said Thursday that a large paving project there is set to be completed by June 1, 2022. The Public Works Division said the project was slightly delayed due to recent weather, but once completed, about 4.5% of the town’s roads will be repaved – a total of more than 32 lane miles (which are 12 feet wide and 5,280 feet long).

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO