Aldermen have doubts about rezoning site for library

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
 2 days ago
Frederick's aldermen have expressed doubts about rezoning this property at 800 Oak St. in Frederick to possibly use it as a library.

A dispute between Frederick County and the city of Frederick over a possible library site on the city’s west side could move into a new venue, over a possible request to rezone the property.

Several city aldermen hinted Thursday that they have reservations about changing the zoning for the site at 800 Oak St. The county bought the property, near Frederick’s Golden Mile neighborhood and U.S. 15, last year.

At a budget hearing Thursday, Alderwomen Donna Kuzemchak and Katie Nash questioned Deputy Director of Planning Joe Adkins about the timing and process of putting a library on the site along Himes Avenue.

County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer plan to hold an informational meeting about the site at 7 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria of Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.

All five current aldermen signed a letter to the County Council in October asking it to delay a vote on a bid for the county to buy the $20 million property. Nash was a candidate at the time.

The county asked for a zoning determination when it bought the property in October, Adkins said.

While most of the uses the county would like to have on the property would be allowed under the current Professional Business zoning, it would need to have an Institutional zoning on the property to put a library on the site.

The county would have to submit an application that would go through the city’s Planning Commission for a recommendation, Adkins said,

The issue would likely be scheduled for a workshop with the mayor and aldermen, then the aldermen would make a final decision.

Adkins said he’d discussed the process with Steve Horn, director of the county’s Planning and Permitting Division.

The rezoning process usually takes four to six months once an application is filed, but none has been filed for the Oak Street property, Adkins said.

Alderman Kelly Russell said that since a rezoning is a quasi-judicial proceeding, they shouldn’t be reaching any conclusions ahead of a hearing.

But Kuzemchak replied that the issue is not quasi-judicial until an application is filed.

“If someone wants to take part of this as a warning, please do,” she said.

Nash said in a phone interview on Thursday that she’s heard concerns from residents about retrofitting the Oak Street site versus building a new structure, which the county has done for recent library projects.

She said she’ll listen to the zoning case when it comes and try to understand the county’s reasoning.

“For me, that would be a long conversation about the zoning of that site,” Nash said.

Later in Thursday’s meeting, Kuzemchak said she thinks the city’s Westside Regional Park along Butterfly Lane would make a much better site for the library, because it’s more accessible.

County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton said the issue would be discussed at Monday’s community meeting.

“This is a complicated topic, which is why we are holding the community meeting Monday. We will lay out options and plans in that forum,” Laxton wrote in an email Thursday.

In their October letter, Kuzemchak, Nash, Russell, Ben MacShane, and Derek Shackelford asked for a joint meeting between the city and county to discuss the purchase of the 26-acre site off Himes Avenue and near U.S. 15.

The county had leased part of the site since last April for use as a vaccination clinic.

It had formerly housed a United Healthcare Inc. call center. Before that, it belonged to State Farm.

In a September briefing, Gardner said the site could provide a chance to relocate county services that are running out of space in their current sites, including a possible 911 center, and bring activity to businesses in the surrounding community.

