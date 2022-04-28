Otsego County man, woman charged with sexual assault crimes
HARTWICK, NY – An Otsego County man has been charged with sexually assaulting children in 2 different counties while an Otsego County woman is accused of not reporting the crimes.
New York State Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua Condon of Hartwick for raping and sexually assaulting 2 children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions in Otsego County.
Police say their investigation uncovered another rape of a child under the age of 13 in Delaware County.
State Police also charged 34-year-old Jessica Bresee of Hartwick with criminal facilitation for knowing about the assaults and not reporting them.
