Tennis

Casper Ruud reacts to avoiding shock loss in Munich opener

By DZEVAD MESIC
 2 days ago
No. 2 seed Casper Ruud was on the verge of suffering a shock loss in his Munich opener but he recovered from a poor start to the match to beat Alex Molcan 3-6 6-4 6-4. Ruud, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world, made a slow...

