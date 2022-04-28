ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders announce plans to bring people back downtown

By Amy Wadas
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

City leaders want to bring back people to downtown Pittsburgh 02:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is trying to bring people back.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Mayor Ed Gainey announced some ways they're trying to draw people downtown following the pandemic.

It's being called a new era for downtown. One way the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is making that happen is by making outdoor dining permanent by adding extended level walkways where dining tables will go.

"Having tables on the street entices people to come," Sienna Mercato Events and Sales Director Jonathan Schwartz said.

The PDP is expanding outdoor dining on Sixth Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District to bring people back to the city.

"Almost a European feel," said Schwartz.

Not only that, the PDP is working to add more art and culture to the beloved Cultural District by working with local artists in the community.

"It's events and activities and public art that makes our streets and public spaces interesting," said President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Jeremy Waldrup.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership outlines plan to bring people back to city 01:45

"It's good to get people down here. A lot of Pittsburgh has to offer with stadiums as well with going out and having things to do," said Chris Stapf of Wexford.

In addition to all of that, MayorGainey announced that his office is working with public safety to convert the Cultural District's substation into a public safety center, calling it a safe space where people can get the information they need.

"Not only can you access police resources there, but if there's a need for maybe shelter for the night or a meal," said Waldrup.

Pittsburgh police say they're in the process of redesigning the substation model, so it's more effective and efficient for everyone. Pittsburgh police don't have a date on when the new public safety center will be up and running.

PDP says it's also working with the city and county to figure out ways to convert underutilized buildings in the city into affordable housing.

"We'd love to see more workforce housing. Sixty-three percent of the downtown workforce makes less than $80,000 a year. Unfortunately, those folks can't find rental housing to meet their budgets," said Waldrup.

Waldrup says he anticipates seeing the affordable housing program launch in the next month. When that happens, he says the PDP will be working with the city, county, state and developers.

