Governor DeSantis vetoes bill that would’ve ended solar incentives

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It’s a win for people who have solar panels or are thinking about getting them.

The governor didn’t sign a bill republicans backed that would have made it more expensive to get power from the sun.

Currently homeowners with solar panels can produce excess electricity which they sell back to their power company and at night or on cloudy days the power is returned to them.

HB 741 known as the net metering bill would have had people paying retail price for the electricity. The electric company was already sold at wholesale price.

Grady Stephens lives in Cape Coral and relies on the sun to power his home.

“In the sunny hours we’re sending and covering our own electricity usage and sending electricity back into the grid,” Stephens explained.

The net metering bill would essentially have allowed power companies to charge customers more to buy back the power customers sold them.

Jordan Gilewski owns Solar Energy Solutions in Cape Coral and he installs solar panels. He said the bill would have made solar more expensive.

“Because now you would need a battery back up to go into self-consumption mode to avoid putting power into the grid,” Gilewski explained.

He argued it would have devastated companies like his.

“It was clearly lobbied by all the power Companies. Mainly FPL,”

Although FPL declined to comment, LCEC headquartered in Cape Coral, explained the argument that companies feel solar customers aren’t paying their fair share.

“If they (solar customers) are not paying their share of the grid then those costs are passed onto other customers,” explained LCEC Spokeswoman Karen Ryan.

While the net metering bill may be dead for now, solar panel companies predict it will be revived next year.

The governor’s veto letter explained he turned thumbs down to the bill because of rising inflation.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

