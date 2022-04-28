Court back in session in Brookside, some leave with felony charges dropped

A former police officer in the embattled town of Brookside has been arrested on a rape charge in Jefferson County. Deshawn Mark Cook, 26, was booked into the Jefferson County jail on Friday just before 3 p.m. He was released less than three hours later, after posting $20,000 bail. Jail...
The Alabama town of Brookside, after re-opening its municipal court amid scandal, this week offered many criminal defendants a deal. They could plead guilty to one small charge – a ticket such as speeding, in some cases – and pay $10 in fines plus court costs. All other charges would be dismissed.
The embattled Brookside Municipal Court resumed today after a three month suspension. There were no mass dismissals or acknowledgments of wrongdoing, but some changes were evident. Newly marked police cars sat outside town hall, and police officers in traditional uniforms directed a small crowd of defendants into the grassy parking...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
"Pick up your child and don’t come back."
That's what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.
It is a case that still has investigators shaking their heads. A 2006, Hummer H2 was buried in an alleged insurance fraud case in Washington County. The vehicle is finally out of its muddy hiding place and is now a key piece of evidence in a months-long investigation.
The letter the man had received said he owed Chilton County Schools $10,182 that the district claims he'd been overpaid during his time working as a bus driver at Verbena High School. It wasn't the only letter the school system would send -- CBS 42 has confirmed at least two other employees have received similar letters. The employees' combined debt amounts to over $66,000.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials in northern Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and a man charged with capital murder that the officer was transporting to court, after both went missing Friday, authorities said. Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, and inmate Casey Cole...
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
One Lauderdale County town no longer has its post office. The post office in St. Florian shut down last week. The postal service lost its lease to operate the facility inside First Southern Bank. The postal service says it is willing to work with local businesses to explore viable options...
UPDATE: After a 9 a.m. Saturday briefing with investigators, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said there is no new information on the search for corrections director Vicki White and jailed murder suspect Casey Cole White. Singleton said the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency “are assisting and...
