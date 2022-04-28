A Turning Point: Connecting Holocaust survivors with the younger generation

Max Glauben, a Holocaust survivor who tirelessly shared his story and was among the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, died Thursday. He was 94.Glauben, a longtime Dallas resident, died after being diagnosed with cancer, a museum spokesman said.Glauben is among Holocaust survivors who had their recollections recorded by the USC Shoah Foundation in a way that will allow generations to come to ask his image questions.“Max embodied the spirit of resiliency. He turned the atrocities inflicted upon him, his family, and six million Jews during the Holocaust into a message of kindness, love, and...

