A Turning Point: Connecting Holocaust survivors with the younger generation

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Lipsyc was born in Antwerp, Belgium....

WKYC

A Turning Point | 'Remembrance in the Living Room': How an innovative program is connecting Holocaust survivors with the younger generation

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Joined by his wife of 63 years and two of his granddaughters, Nathan Lipsyc shared his story of survival. "The first thing that came out was an edict that all Jews have to start to wear the yellow star of David," he recalled. "My parents realized that something's going on, because all of a sudden people would disappear, and particularly young children.
The Independent

Holocaust survivor who helped found Dallas museum dies at 94

Max Glauben, a Holocaust survivor who tirelessly shared his story and was among the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, died Thursday. He was 94.Glauben, a longtime Dallas resident, died after being diagnosed with cancer, a museum spokesman said.Glauben is among Holocaust survivors who had their recollections recorded by the USC Shoah Foundation in a way that will allow generations to come to ask his image questions.“Max embodied the spirit of resiliency. He turned the atrocities inflicted upon him, his family, and six million Jews during the Holocaust into a message of kindness, love, and...
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
InsideHook

Life Lessons From the Second-Oldest Human Being to Ever Live

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who shared a birth year with the likes of George Orwell, Lou Gehrig and Bing Crosby, passed away last week at the age of 119, as CNN reported. According to longevity researchers she was the second-oldest verified human being to ever live, and the oldest ever from a country that’s famous for producing centenarians.
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
The Guardian

The Velvet Queen: Snow Leopard review – a moving glimpse of nature’s private life

Clinging to the scree of a Tibetan peak, at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, the renowned nature photographer Vincent Munier schools writer Sylvain Tesson in the art of “the blind” in this stirring documentary. This entails hunkering down, waiting and hoping for a glimpse of the elusive snow leopard. For Tesson, the experience is profoundly spiritual, as evidenced by his highly ornamental narration: “Prehistory wept,” he says at one point, “and each tear was a yak.”
