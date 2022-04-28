⚾️ Kansas Returns Home to Play West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world. The zonkey’s name is Zyla. Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. According to […]
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid wasted no time on Thursday night, giving one of his newest players an apt nickname. Speaking with reporters during the post-Round 1 press conference, Reid was asked whether Trent McDuffie or George Karlaftis had taken visits with the team. He took that opportunity to assign Karlaftis a fitting moniker.
Former Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced via Twitter on Friday. Joens played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She started 15 games for the Cyclones last season, shooting 42 percent and averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.
One of the best pass rushers in the transfer portal is coming to Nebraska. A months-long pursuit of Ochaun Mathis culminated Saturday in the former TCU star committing to the Huskers. He will join the team right away and immediately becomes the most veteran and accomplished defender by far along NU’s front line.
MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
Iowa State and Oklahoma were the top two 3-point shooting teams in Big 12 women's basketball this past season. But one of the Cyclones' former guards is transferring to join the Sooners. Aubrey Joens, who made 62 3-pointers and shot 42.5 percent from behind the arc this past season as...
OU softball hits three homers in run-rule win over Kansas
Oklahoma hit three home runs and had seven players knock in at least two runs as the top-ranked Sooners' softball team routed Kansas, 19-0, Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
...
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team came up short against ninth-ranked Texas Tech once again on Saturday, as the Bears lose 11-1. The Red Raiders took an early lead once again, this time thanks to a five-run second inning, and much like the first game of the series, Baylor could not dig […]
HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
While the majority of the football world has had their attention focused on the 2022 NFL draft over the last few days, the college football recruiting cycle never stops, and the Aggies received some great news on Sunday afternoon.
Four star 2023 defensive line recruit, Sydir Mitchell, of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ has named his top-9 schools, and Jimbo Fisher’s program has made the cut, along with Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Miami, LSU, and Auburn.
The massive 6’5″ 335 lb defensive tackle is a top-250 recruit in the country according to 24/7, and is the 3rd highest ranked recruit in...
Comments / 0