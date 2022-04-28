ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

⚾️ Kansas Returns Home to Play West Virginia

kuathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas (17-24, 2-10 Big 12) vs. West Virginia (24-15, 7-5 Big 12) Fri. 3 p.m. CT* LHP Daniel Hegarty (4-4, 4.82 ERA) RHP Jacob Watters (2-3, 4.46 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-6, 6.67 ERA) LHP Ben Hampton (6-3, 3.97 ERA) Sun. 12 p.m. CT RHP...

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Veterinary Health Center at KSU welcomes zonkey into the world

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world. The zonkey’s name is Zyla. Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. According to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Here are the top 10 high schools in Kansas, according to US News

U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hampton
Sand Hills Express

TCU Transfer Ochaun Mathis Chooses Nebraska

One of the best pass rushers in the transfer portal is coming to Nebraska. A months-long pursuit of Ochaun Mathis culminated Saturday in the former TCU star committing to the Huskers. He will join the team right away and immediately becomes the most veteran and accomplished defender by far along NU’s front line.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Era#The Kansas Jayhawks#Air Force#Ku#Preston Land
Salina Post

K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Ballard softball players question investigation surrounding head coach

HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
HUXLEY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies land in “Top 9” of 2023 4 Star Defensive Lineman

While the majority of the football world has had their attention focused on the 2022 NFL draft over the last few days, the college football recruiting cycle never stops, and the Aggies received some great news on Sunday afternoon. Four star 2023 defensive line recruit, Sydir Mitchell, of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ has named his top-9 schools, and Jimbo Fisher’s program has made the cut, along with Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Miami, LSU, and Auburn. The massive 6’5″ 335 lb defensive tackle is a top-250 recruit in the country according to 24/7, and is the 3rd highest ranked recruit in...
ORADELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy