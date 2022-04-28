Rare snapping turtle makes surprise appearance in woman’s yard, Utah police say

A snapping turtle in her 30s wandered into a woman’s yard in Utah, police said.

Its appearance came as a surprise because snapping turtles are not native to Utah, St. George Police Department said in an April 27 Facebook post.

“It’s so rare to see one,” police said, noting that possessing or collecting a snapping turtle is illegal in Utah.

Animal services in St. George have only seen two snapping turtles in the past 16 years, police said.

It’s possible the turtle wandered to St. George from the Fort Pearce area, police said.

Police captured the turtle aged between 32 and 35 years old, and warned the public of the serious injuries the reptile can cause.

Fort Pearce is about 13 miles southeast of St. George.

