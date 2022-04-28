Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Start to put up flood wall (Breckenridge) if river is forecast to go above 15 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

WILKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO