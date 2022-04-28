ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds can touch down and...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cut And Shoot, or near Conroe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, Cut And Shoot and New Waverly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are back as southwest surface winds have strengthened across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will continue through late this evening in western and central areas. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday, this time along and east of the central mountain chain. A fire Weather watch has been issued for all areas Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Red Flag Warning will continue through 10 PM MDT this evening across western and central New Mexico. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands and Middle Rio Grande Valley through 10 PM MDT this evening. The same areas have a Fire Weather Watch Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph both days. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. Five to 10 consecutive hours of single digit humidities both days. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are back as southwest surface winds have strengthened across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will continue through late this evening in western and central areas. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday, this time along and east of the central mountain chain. A fire Weather watch has been issued for all areas Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Red Flag warning remains in effect until 10 PM MDT this evening. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday for all fire weather zones. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains through 10 pm MDT this evening and from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday, and Tuesday from late morning into the evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent all three days. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Romero to 3 miles northwest of Channing, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Cactus, Channing and Ware. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 169 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BACA BENT PROWERS
BACA COUNTY, CO
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Tornado Warning issued for Andrews by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Andrews The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Andrews County in western Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southeast of Eunice, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Andrews County, including the following locations Frankel City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jennings and Thornwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Granville, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Granville; Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Orange County in central North Carolina Southwestern Granville County in central North Carolina Northern Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillsborough, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Durham, Hillsborough, Butner, Rougemont, Efland, Lake Michie, Lake Butner, Eno River State Park, Gorman and Bahama. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are back as southwest surface winds have strengthened across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will continue through late this evening in western and central areas. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday, this time along and east of the central mountain chain. A fire Weather watch has been issued for all areas Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains 10 AM MDT Monday morning through 8 pm MDT Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
Freeze Watch issued for Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCKINLEY...NORTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA AND SAN JUAN COUNTIES At 245 PM MDT, an area of dust was over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 55 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 114 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 40 and 102. Portions of Highway 491 and New Mexico State route 371. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Upper Fruitland, Cedar Hill, El Huerfano Trading Post and Standing Rock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Pull your vehicle fully off the side of the road, keep your headlights off, and take your foot off of the brake pedal. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM

