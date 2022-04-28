Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet. Gene J. Puskar, AP

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Round 1 (No. 20 overall) - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt : The Steelers opt to go with Pickett , who's trained in the facility they share with the Pitt Panthers for years. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin had expressed a desire for a mobile quarterback, and Pickett's athleticism is certainly underrated. But the calling cards of perhaps this draft's most NFL-ready passer are poise, accuracy, a quick release and production. It will be interesting to see how long Pickett, who will be 24 in June, sits behind veteran Mitch Trubisky, who came aboard during free agency on a two-year, $14.3 million deal. Fascinating times as the Steelers forge ahead into the post-Roethlisberger era. Draft tracker

Round 2 (52) - George Pickens, WR, Georgia : He suffered an ACL tear in spring practice a year ago but made it back in time to participate in the Bulldogs' 2021 championship drive, averaging 21.4 yards on five catches. A 6-3, 195-pounder with sub-4.5 speed offers plenty of intrigue and has even been mentioned favorably in the same breath as former Dawgs legend A.J. Green. Pickett-to-Pickens could be fun. Draft tracker

Round 3 (84) - DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M: His 6-4, 283-pound frame fits Pittsburgh's profile for a defensive end. The All-American had 8½ sacks and 12½ TFLs last season. Draft tracker

Round 4 (138, compensatory) - Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 6 (208, from Chiefs) - Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Round 7 (225, from Jets) - Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Round 7 (241) - Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Pittsburgh Steelers' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 24 overall): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

2020 (No. 49 overall): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

2019 (No. 10 overall): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

2018 (No. 28 overall): Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

2017 (No. 30 overall): T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections