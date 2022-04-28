ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2m7q_0fNUMSvJ00
A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet. Gene J. Puskar, AP

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Round 1 (No. 20 overall) - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt : The Steelers opt to go with Pickett , who's trained in the facility they share with the Pitt Panthers for years. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin had expressed a desire for a mobile quarterback, and Pickett's athleticism is certainly underrated. But the calling cards of perhaps this draft's most NFL-ready passer are poise, accuracy, a quick release and production. It will be interesting to see how long Pickett, who will be 24 in June, sits behind veteran Mitch Trubisky, who came aboard during free agency on a two-year, $14.3 million deal. Fascinating times as the Steelers forge ahead into the post-Roethlisberger era. Draft tracker

Round 2 (52) - George Pickens, WR, Georgia : He suffered an ACL tear in spring practice a year ago but made it back in time to participate in the Bulldogs' 2021 championship drive, averaging 21.4 yards on five catches. A 6-3, 195-pounder with sub-4.5 speed offers plenty of intrigue and has even been mentioned favorably in the same breath as former Dawgs legend A.J. Green. Pickett-to-Pickens could be fun. Draft tracker

Round 3 (84) - DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M: His 6-4, 283-pound frame fits Pittsburgh's profile for a defensive end. The All-American had 8½ sacks and 12½ TFLs last season. Draft tracker

Round 4 (138, compensatory) - Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 6 (208, from Chiefs) - Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Round 7 (225, from Jets) - Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Round 7 (241) - Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Pittsburgh Steelers' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 24 overall): Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  • 2020 (No. 49 overall): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
  • 2019 (No. 10 overall): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
  • 2018 (No. 28 overall): Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
  • 2017 (No. 30 overall): T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Chargers#American Football#Ap#Qb#The Pitt Panthers#Wr#Acl#The All American
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge

The 2022 NFL Draft is about to get underway from Las Vegas, Nevada. Longtime football reporter Laura Rutledge, who’s gone from covering college football to the National Football League for the Worldwide Leader, will be on the call for ABC and ESPN. Rutledge, a University of Florida graduate, is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces The Plan For Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback after the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. When it came time to make a selection at No. 20, the Steelers had their pick of the litter. No quarterbacks were selected in the first 19 picks, somewhat of a surprise among NFL analysts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Spun

Malik Willis Reveals What His First Purchase Will Be After Getting Drafted

Tonight, 32 prospects will turn their dreams into reality and become NFL players. One of those expected players is Liberty standout quarterback Malik Willis. “It’s definitely a blessing, man,” he said during his walk down the draft’s red carpet. “Who knew I would be in this position? I’m just grateful to be here.”
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy