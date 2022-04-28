New York Giants draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Giants:

Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon : Given his off-field aspirations, including a post-football career in broadcasting among other ventures (including crypto), the former Ducks star probably couldn't hope to land in a better market ... assuming, of course, he brings all of his prodigious talent to bear in The Big Apple. Big Blue had 34 sacks and 53 TFLs in 2021, so a difference maker of Thibodeaux's stature should certainly be welcome. Draft tracker

Round 1 (7, from Bears) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama : Taken with the pick acquired in last year's Justin Fields trade with the Bears, Neal has extensive experience at left tackle, right tackle and guard and is effective both in the run game and pass protection. He'll likely plug into the right side given 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas seems settled as the Giants' left tackle. This new-look like line should give embattled QB Daniel Jones – his fifth-year option was declined – RB Saquon Barkley and a fleet of receivers a much better to succeed in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 2 (43, from Falcons) - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky : His 104 catches for 1,334 yards in 2021 were single-season Wildcats records. Just 5-8 and 178 pounds, he does have 4.4 speed but will have to crack a receiving rotation that (presently) includes Sterling Shepard, 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney and big-money acquisition Kenny Golladay. Draft tracker

Round 3 (67) - Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina : New York continues stacking the line in front of embattled QB Daniel Jones after taking OT Evan Neal. Draft tracker

Round 3 (81, from Dolphins) - Cordale Flott, CB, LSU : Expect him to compete for the nickel job/slot job straight away for New York. He only allowed 23 completions in 2021. Draft tracker

Round 4 (112, from Bears) - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (114, from Falcons) - Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (146, from Jets) - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (147) - D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

Round 5 (173, from Chiefs through Ravens) - Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina

Round 6 (182)

New York Giants' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 20 overall): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

2020 (No. 4 overall): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

2019 (No. 6 overall): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

2018 (No. 2 overall): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2017 (No. 23 overall): Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections