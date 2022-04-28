ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

A Seattle Seahawks helmet. Ted S. Warren, AP

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Seattle Seahawks:

Round 1 (No. 9 overall, from Broncos) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State : Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider hope the trade of QB Russell Wilson starts paying off here. It sure seems like Carroll wants to get back to running the ball and playing suffocating defense, things the Seahawks often struggled to do in the latter part of Wilson's reign. Draft tracker

Round 2 (40, from Broncos) - Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota : He had seven sacks in 2021, and his quick first step was partially quantified by the 6-4, 261-pounder's 4.53 40 clocking at the combine. He should be a good fit on the edge for a Seattle defense converting to a 3-4 front. Draft tracker

Round 2 (41) - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State : Pretty obvious Seattle wants to get back to pounding the ball on the ground, even if they do it by committee instead of with a Marshawn Lynch-type. Walker (5-9, 211) joins a trio that includes Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny but could quickly establish himself as the lead dog given his 4.38 speed can be a game changer. Draft tracker

Round 3 (72) - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State : Looks like Seattle has a new pair of bookend tackles after picking Charles Cross on Thursday. Lucas will be on the right side. Draft tracker

Round 4 (109, from Jets) - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Round 5 (153) - Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio

Round 5 (158, from Dolphins through Patriots and Chiefs) - Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

Round 7 (229) - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Round 7 (233, from Dolphins through Chiefs) - Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

Seattle Seahawks' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 56 overall): D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
  • 2020 (No. 27 overall): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
  • 2019 (No. 29 overall): L.J. Collier, DE, TCU
  • 2018 (No. 27 overall): Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
  • 2017 (No. 35 overall): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

IN THIS ARTICLE
