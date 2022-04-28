ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:

Round 1 (No. 4 overall) - Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati : A franchise that's been looking for Darrelle Revis' successor for the past half-decade should benefit greatly from the 6-3, 190-pounder Gardner, who never surrendered a TD pass for the Bearcats. He's not going to sustain that kind of shutdown rep in a division now featuring WRs Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but he'd certainly upgrade the league's worst defense, both in terms of points and yards allowed in 2021. The last time defensive players went 1-4 in a draft was 1991. Draft tracker

Round 1 (10, from Seahawks) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State : GM Joe Douglas is banking a (Zach) Wilson-to-Wilson connection gets this sputtering offense back on track in 2022. Garrett Wilson is widely considered as the top receiver in this draft, featuring 4.38 speed. He, second-year man Elijah Moore and veteran Corey Davis could make this air attack interesting. Draft tracker

Round 1 (26, from Titans) - Jermaine Johnson II, DE/OLB, Florida State : New York gives up a second-rounder and a Round 5 choice to Tennessee, along with a flip of thirds, to secure Johnson for a pass rush that badly needs a player of his caliber. The 6-5, 262-pounder could form a nice bookend opposite Carl Lawson assuming the veteran recovers from the Achilles tear he suffered during last year's preseason. Draft tracker

Round 2 (36, from Giants) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State : Gang Green continues what could be a watershed draft by coming up two spots courtesy of a deal with the crosstown Giants. They add another piece to help second-year QB Zach Wilson, teaming Hall with 2021 fourth-round Michael Carter, who rushed for 639 yards as a rookie. Hall (6-1, 220) could become the lead option given his 4.39 speed could bust many games open. Draft tracker

Round 3 (101, special compensatory, from Saints through Eagles and Titans) - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State : A 6-5, 250-pounder who will probably be more a factor as a blocker than a receiver. He caught 54 passes in four season for the Buckeyes, though a dozen of those produced TDs. Draft tracker

Round 4 (111, from Panthers) - Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Round 4 (117, from Vikings) - Michael Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

New York Jets' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 2 overall): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  • 2020 (No. 11 overall): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
  • 2019 (No. 3 overall): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
  • 2018 (No. 3 overall): Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  • 2017 (No. 6 overall): Jamal Adams, S, LSU

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Jets draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

