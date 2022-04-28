Tennessee Titans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Tennessee Titans:

Round 1 (No. 18 overall, from Saints through Eagles) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas : The AFC South champs pull a shocker, shipping Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown to Philadelphia for this selection (and a third-rounder). Back in Nashville, Burks is a similar (if bigger) player to Brown, able to make things happen once the ball's in his hands. Perhaps 4.55-second 40 speed is unremarkable for his position, but the momentum it generates for a 6-2, 225-pounder who's also been compared to Deebo Samuel could be distinctive. Draft tracker

Round 2 (35, from Jets) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn : The All-SEC corner flushes out a secondary that welcomed CBs Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden in last year's draft. You'll also recall that the Titans couldn't slow down Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the playoffs even with the benefit of nine sacks. The 5-111, 190-pound McCreary have five INTs over the past two seasons but isn't necessarily a remarkable athlete for the position. Draft tracker

Round 3 (69, from Jets) - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State : He could come in and compete for the right tackle job that's been an issue since Jack Conklin left. Draft tracker

Round 3 (86) - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: The trade of WR A.J. Brown suggested this could be a franchise in transition. That could also occur at quarterback in light of Ryan Tannehill's inability to elevate this team in the postseason crucible. Enter Willis, who will remind Nashville fans of former Titans league MVP Steve McNair. With a year of seasoning behind Tannehill, Willis should be ready to rock in 2023. Draft tracker

Round 4 (131) - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Round 4 (143, compensatory) - Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Round 5 (163, from Steelers through Jets) - Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

Round 6 (204) - Theo Jackson, S, Tennessee

Round 6 (219, compensatory) - Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

Tennessee Titans' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 22 overall): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

2020 (No. 29 overall): Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

2019 (No. 19 overall): Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

2018 (No. 22 overall): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

2017 (No. 5 overall): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee Titans draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections