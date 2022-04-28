ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple reports strong earnings but warns of supply shortages and COVID shutdowns ahead

By Michael Liedtke
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen. The company said it’s still struggling to get enough chips to meet demand and contending with COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhones and other products.

Although initial results for the January-March period topped analysts’ projections, the good news was quickly eclipsed when management warned of trouble ahead during a conference call.

The main takeaway: Apple’s sales will be squeezed by the supply problems much harder in the current April-June quarter than in its previous one. The company estimated it would take a hit to revenue of $4 billion to $8 billion as a result.

MUSK TWITTER SHAKE-UP: The night after Musk takeover, a congressional Twitter shake-up: Republicans gain followers, Democrats lose them

MUSK AND SPACEX: Jessica Watkins becomes first Black woman astronaut to serve at ISS with SpaceX Crew-4

“It will affect most of the product categories,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts.

Apple’s stock price fell 4% in extended trading, reversing a positive response after the Apple report initially came out. Before the sobering forecast lowered the shares even further, Apple’s stock had fallen 10% from its peak in early January.

“It was a solid quarter, but it looks like COVID has reared its ugly head,” said Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk. “It looks like it’s two steps forward, one step back.”

Like a wide gamut of companies ranging from automakers to health care providers, Apple has been grappling with shortages of computer chips and other key technology components required in modern products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YjUD_0fNULx3V00
Apple reported better-than-expected profits Thursday on robust consumer demand for its devices and services even as revenue growth slowed while it navigated an ongoing semiconductor supply crunch. NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP via Getty Images

Apple had expected the crunch to ease as this year progressed, but recent COVIDs outbreaks are starting to curtail production in Chinese factories that the company relies on.

Despite those headwinds, the results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value – the largest among U.S. companies.

Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents per share – more than doubling from 10 years ago.

Even without that supply issues, Apple would still be facing some of the same challenges confronting many other major technology companies. After enjoying a pandemic-driven boom, it’s becoming tougher to deliver the same levels of spectacular growth that drove tech-company stock prices to record highs. The crisis continues to fade away and growth on a year-to-year basis has become harder to maintain.

Apple’s most recent quarter illustrated the high hurdles the Cupertino, California, company is now trying to clear. Revenue for the period totaled $97.3 billion, yet it was only 9% higher than the same time last year. It marked the first time in the past six quarters that Apple hasn’t produced double-digit gains in year-over-year revenue. That number, however, exceeded the average revenue estimate of $94 billion among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research, indicating that Apple’s growth slowdown hasn’t been quite as severe as investors were anticipating.

Quarterly profit came in at $25 billion, or $1.52 per share, a 6% increase from the same time last year. Analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.42.

As usual, the iPhone remains Apple’s marquee product with sales of $50.6 billion in the past quarter – a 5% uptick from the same time last year. Apple has been trying to keep its iPhones sales growing while chips remain in short supply by siphoning some components from the iPad, which saw its sales fall 2% from last year to $7.6 billion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple reports strong earnings but warns of supply shortages and COVID shutdowns ahead

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Amazon sell-off ends dismal month for US shares

US markets ended April in a deep funk, as investors turned their backs on once-favoured technology companies amid concerns about the economy. A sell-off in Amazon shares, after the firm reported a fall in online sales, helped drive the Nasdaq index down more than 4% on Friday. April was the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Apple Products#Images Apple#Musk#Republicans#Democrats#Spacex#Iss
Reuters

India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. The Enforcement Directorate had...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Walmart Hit $200 in 2022?

Walmart (WMT -0.68%) stock has gone on a tear, as consumers adjust to life in the time of COVID. In mid-April it hit its all-time high which is really saying something for a company that as has been publicly traded since 1970. That peak saw Walmart close at nearly $160...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy