Study Finds Losing Weight Makes You Look Older

Here in Louisiana, we tend to see an animal and instinctively want to start cooking rice and making a recipe on how to eat it. We start thinking if a red, brown, or white gravy would be the best route to take for said animal. I remember when the Apple Snails, the ones trying to kill crawfish, first came out. There were so many warnings from Wildlife and Fisheries saying for people to NOT eat them because they have some bad stuff inside of them. Where else in the world do you have to WARN people NOT to eat a random animal found in the wild. I know there was some cajun out there thinking, "Nah, we can just add them to the pot! Problem solved".

HACKBERRY, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO