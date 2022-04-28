ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Finds Losing Weight Makes You Look Older

By Mikey O
 3 days ago
According to a study out of the Medical College of Wisconsin, losing weight can make you look much older. Here's another reason not to bother dieting and just embrace your chubbiness in all of its spectacular glory. You've got to be kidding me. I finally get...

