A spate of attacks this week all over Afghanistan killed at least 77 people, including children. At least one — and likely most — of the attacks were carried out by ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K), the Islamic State affiliate active mostly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The devastating attacks are further destabilizing a nation already in economic free-fall and further increase doubt that the Taliban can protect the Afghan people — especially minorities — from violence and terror.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO