ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Community has right to get out there, throw your fist up’: Researchers weigh in on effectiveness of protests

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdCDG_0fNUKbzO00

Rev. Edward Pinkney was excited to be at the Black Lives Matter march and rally last Thursday in Lansing. Hundreds of people gathered near the steps of the Capitol, upset about the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer. Reverend Pinkney was too. So, he drove over two hours from Benton Harbor to be there.

“Here’s my problem with justice: I’m 70 years old and I have never known or witnessed justice,” Reverend Pinkney said during an interview with FOX 17 that day. “They’re not just going to give it to us. If we can’t take it, we’re not going to get it. So, what we have to do is we have to come out in force and show them that we’re not going to lay down and accept this.”

Lyoya, a Congolese 26-year-old father of two, was fatally shot in the head on Monday, April 4 by a Grand Rapids police officer, identified by the department as Christopher Schurr.

Since then protests have broken out across the city and state, many demanding for the officer to be prosecuted and for systemic policing changes to occur.

“Certainly, you know the community has a right to get out there and throw your fist up and yell and scream and bring attention to the problem,” said George Bayard, executive director of the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives.

So far, hundreds of people have attended protests in the downtown area, on Breonna Taylor Way and the Medical Mile. Many have been peaceful, which is what the Lyoya family said they want.

“We are here for a peaceful protest,” said John Sloane during the BLM rally in Lansing. He’s lead organizer for the Detroit chapter of the BLM national organization. “But peace doesn’t always mean we’re going to stand with our hands behind our backs asking for things. That means that we can still demand change. That means that we can still demand reparations.”

Tuesday night, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss ended the city commission meeting early after protesters voiced their frustrations with the city’s handling of the Lyoya case.

However, most protests, rallies and demonstrations have remained peaceful.

Prof. Corey Anton of Grand Valley State University believes that’s the best way to be heard.

“For people who want to grieve collectively and they want their voices to be heard it’s important,” he said during a Zoom interview on Wednesday. “I mean for the same reason people go to church and they sing, there is this feeling of fellowship that comes from a shared situation and the need to grieve over it. I think that’s an important function.”

Anton is a professor of communication studies and has been involved in a number of protests throughout his academic career.

ACLED, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project , noted that of the 10,600 protests and demonstrations that broke out following the death of George Floyd in summer 2020, 95 percent were peaceful.

“I think from my own perspective it is really only effective when it has a lot of peacefulness and it’s done in good spirits of solidarity,” Anton said. “So, you know, peaceful marches, sit-ins, ways where people show they’re not going to go to extreme means because if they go to extreme means — and oftentimes it’s trying to resist what they’re calling extreme means — it’s so easy for critics and opponents to call it hypocrisy.”

During the summer of 2020, a number of protests during the day were followed by civil unrest at night, which is what Grand Rapids experienced on May 30 that year. Windows of businesses were broken in the downtown area. Police vehicles were set on fire, and officers deployed tear gas to disperse crowds.

Protesters and demonstrators said they were not behind the violence.

Central Michigan University Prof. Laurel Zwissler, an anthropologist who studies protests, economic justice and social movements, said even violence and civil unrest has a message behind it.

“I understand the hesitancy that people have and the desire they have to sort of create categories of good protesters and bad protesters,” Zwissler said during a Zoom interview on Thursday. “But the truth of it is we’re dealing with violent social structures. And so it’s kind of a hypocritical ask to tell people who are suffering under violent oppression to be polite and quiet.”

Zwissler emphasized that she does not endorse or advocate for violence.

She believes that acknowledging the struggles of oppressed peoples and protesting in the streets are necessary in order to increase equity, she said.

It’s happened throughout history and has led to tangible structural changes, she said.

“Every major social justice milestone in American history has been the results of people being in the streets,” Zwissler said. “So, when we think about the abolition of slavery, when we think about votes for women’s suffrage, when we think about LGBTQ+ inclusion, and when we think about the Civil Rights Movement — of which we are clearly still a part of this movement — these things that we as a nation look proudly at for having accomplished, there were people in the streets being perceived as disruptive and impolite and politically naive. But the truth of it is we got those official structural changes because people on the ground called attention to them.”

Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police said they have partially concluded their investigation into the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a statement that it’s incomplete and he will make a final decision on it once he receives all the materials.

Zwissler said it’s important to keep in mind that change does not happen overnight. Justice takes time. So, she encourages people to be patient with the process.

“Protests in the street are happening at the same time that people are trying to make change in those more officials ways,” Zwissler said. “In my opinion, I think that the more uncomfortable the people are about the protests, then the more likely they are to listen to more official pleas to make change.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

Black Lives Matter leaders condemn allegations of mismanaged funds

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are dismissing allegations that they mismanaged millions of dollars after a scathing New York Magazine report revealed that they had purchased a $6 million home in Southern California with donated funds. Patrisse Cullors, co-founder and former executive director of the Black Lives Matter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Lansing, MI
Society
Bossip

Venti Sized Racism: Saltine Senior Citizen Charged With Hate Crimes For Nooses, Racist Notes, And Threatening Calls For BLM Supporters, Starbucks Staff

One piping hot Venti cup of rancid racism, coming right up!. For people so desperate to erase this country’s racist past, these bitter bigots sure know how to take a page out of the history books they want to be banned. When Karens aren’t spraining their phone-dialing fingers to call the police on innocent Black people, their counterparts spice it up with some old-fashioned nooses and lynching threats. NBC News reports Kenneth Pilon was charged with hate crimes for terrorizing the people of Saginaw, Michigan since the George Floyd protests started in June of 2020.
SAGINAW, MI
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalynn Bliss
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Community#Fox 17#Congolese
Salon

"Democracy falls": Michigan GOP nominates two election conspiracists to protect elections

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the Michigan Republican Party held its convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 23, two of the far-right "Stop the Steal" extremists who were featured were Matt DePerno (who is running for Michigan attorney general) and Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo — both of whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on April 25, warns that democracy will suffer in Michigan if either DePerno or Karamo is elected in the 2022 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy