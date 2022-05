It was a busy day for the Indianapolis Colts during Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft between a pair of trades and four selections overall. Originally slated for just two picks—one in each round—on Day 2, the Colts wound up doubling their selections Friday night. They started the day moving back from No. 42 overall, which netted them an extra third-round pick. Then, the Colts traded back into the third round late Friday night to grab their fourth player of the day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO