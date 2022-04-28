ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Breezy & Wet Tonight...Nice Tomorrow

By Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
 2 days ago

Tonight, a weak system moves through bringing breezy to gusty winds and a chance of scattered showers between 3 pm-11 pm for the Kittitas/Yakima valleys and Columbia Basin. Rain will continue...

