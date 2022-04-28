ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenango Township, PA

Police seek help identifying hit & run suspects

By Caitlynn Hall
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORZNJ_0fNUKIPh00

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Township Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a hit and run on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post , officers were called to the intersection of New Butler Road and State Road for downed wires. When they got there, they learned the wires were struck by a commercial vehicle carrying an oversized load.

Local farmer has plan for seesaw Ohio weather

Video footage in the area showed the pictured truck hitting the wires.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdVcz_0fNUKIPh00
    Courtesy of Shenango Township Police Department’s Facebook
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lvoT_0fNUKIPh00
    Courtesy of Shenango Township Police Department’s Facebook
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zh5hO_0fNUKIPh00
    Courtesy of Shenango Township Police Department’s Facebook

The load was also accompanied by a lead and trail pilot car. The lead car appeared to be a black Chrysler 300 or something similar. The trail car appeared to be a smaller Volkswagen SUV.

None of the cars stopped or reported the incident.

If you have any information please call the non-emergency dispatch at 724-654-2243.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shenango Township, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shenango Township, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Chrysler#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy