Remembering “The Voice” Vern Gosdin, Who Passed Away On This Day In 2009

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
“The Voice.”

Long before the singing competition of the same name, the words “The Voice” referred to one man in country music: Vern Gosdin.

Nicknamed “the Voice” for his distinctive baritone voice and incredible delivery of emotional lyrics, Gosdin first got his start in the music business in California in the 1960’s as a member of various singing groups like The Hillmen and The Gosdin Brothers.

But by the 1970s, he had actually retired from performing and was operating a glass company before he eventually signed his own record deal in 1976, a decision that would eventually lead to Gosdin becoming one of the most recognized voices of the ’80s.

Vern had quite the string of hits in the 1980s and into the early ’90s, but sadly he passed away on April 28, 2009.

Luckily, he left behind some incredible music.

There was his first top 5 single, the heart-wrenching “If You’re Gonna Do Me Wrong (Do It Right).”

And his first #1 hit came in 1984 with the rockin’ “I Can Tell By The Way You Dance (You’re Gonna Love Me Tonight).”

There was “Set ‘Em Up Joe,” Gosdin’s tribute to the late Ernest Tubb that’s still played in bars all over Nashville on a daily basis.

But my favorite from Vern Gosdin is the gut-punch that he delivers in the the poignant and heartbreaking “Chiseled in Stone.” One of the saddest country songs of all time, but undeniably one of the greatest too.

“You don’t know about lonely

Or how long nights can be

‘Till you’ve lived through the story

That’s still living in me

You don’t know about sadness

‘Till you’ve faced life alone

You don’t know about lonely

‘Till it’s chiseled in stone.”

Damn, that one gets me every time. What a masterpiece.

There’s a whole new generation of country fans who will grow up only knowing “The Voice” as a TV singing competition featuring Blake Shelton that every once in awhile produces somebody who may have some moderate success (with a couple notable exceptions).

But to me, when I hear “The Voice” I’ll always think Vern Gosdin.

And that’s how it should be.

Comments / 15

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 Due To A “Disease Of Mental Illness”

Country music lost a legend today. Country music icon and Grammy-winning entertainer Naomi Judd passed away today, April 30, 2022, outside of Nashville. She was 76 years old. Her husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, said he will not be making any further statements and that Naomi’s family requests privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information or a cause of death was revealed. Her daughters Wynonna and Ashley released the following statement regarding her passing: “Today we sisters experienced […] The post Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 Due To A “Disease Of Mental Illness” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

