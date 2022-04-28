Boeing's first new model plane in decades unveiled in St. Louis

We've been teased by the promise of a flying car for more than a century, but despite numerous attempts from companies big and small, no one has delivered us George Jetson's commuter. We're a long way from his bubble canopy spaceship-looking thing, but Slovakia-based AeroMobil looks to be the first to actually put the same vehicle both on the road and in the air with the AM 4.0. Yes, that's right. The AeroMobil AM 4.0 drives down the road like a car then spreads its wings and takes flight when you reach the airport.

