2022 NFL draft picks: Team-by-team look at all 262 selections

And with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select… Travon Walker, from the University of Georgia. The moment Travon Walker got the call. #NFLDraft@Jaguars | @44Ytw pic.twitter.com/0R7BnYDTQz — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022 Huh? Make no mistake Travon Walker is a physical freak who played all over the field, including a ton of snaps inside, for the National Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs. However, if you simply look at the stat sheet, it’s debatable whether […] The post Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Gets Roasted After They Take Travon Walker With The First Pick first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO