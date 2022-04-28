ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Corden announces he's leaving 'The Late Late Show'

By Liz Calvario
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden is ready to say goodbye to “The Late Late Show.”. Corden, the show’s host, confirmed that he will exit the CBS show at the end of his contract extension in spring 2023. “It’s been, it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 43

Reasonable Person
2d ago

Love him and his super funny show! Carpool Karaoke is the best! Paul McCartney singing Penny Lane driving down Penny Lane was epic! Hope he does something a little earlier at night.

Reply(6)
9
Uncle Sam
2d ago

Maxine Waters says she has tested positive for COVID:"I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots." The “grateful to have received 4 vaccine shots” and gotten the virus anyway genuflection is beyond parody.

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
James Corden
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Cbs#Sunset
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-star lost for words with powerful speech about work

Hoda Kotb had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, along with her co-star Savannah Guthrie. The Today star left everyone in awe during her powerful speech, including Savannah, who after listening to Hoda told the audience: "Life lesson, never follow Hoda Kotb."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

352K+
Followers
44K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy