Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday.

The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote.

SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program, helps put food on the table for low-income individuals and families. SNAP helped over 600,000 people buy groceries last year according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Senators who opposed the bill argued that the bill would limit how far the money would last for families because eating out is more expensive. They also said that it would encourage unhealthy diets.

Senator Brian Willams (D - St. Louis) said that this was a win for the Senate. "Well all it did was simply just make snap benefits more accessible for the elderly, the poor, some of the Missourians that need it most. "

If the Bill passes the Missouri House, it will allow households containing elderly, or disabled members, or homeless individuals to buy hot meals at restaurants that have contracts with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

