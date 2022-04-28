ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZC8l_0fNUIS4900

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday.

The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote.

SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program, helps put food on the table for low-income individuals and families. SNAP helped over 600,000 people buy groceries last year according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Senators who opposed the bill argued that the bill would limit how far the money would last for families because eating out is more expensive. They also said that it would encourage unhealthy diets.

Senator Brian Willams (D - St. Louis) said that this was a win for the Senate. "Well all it did was simply just make snap benefits more accessible for the elderly, the poor, some of the Missourians that need it most. "

If the Bill passes the Missouri House, it will allow households containing elderly, or disabled members, or homeless individuals to buy hot meals at restaurants that have contracts with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 46

Katie Gill
2d ago

This is so wrong! I can’t afford to go eat at restaurants! I work my butt off and I am barely getting by.

Reply
17
Sean F
2d ago

fine they better have a required 20% tip to help the people actually working, paying taxes & serving them.

Reply
12
Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

but yet they won't improve and increase in stamps for the elderly and disabled

Reply(8)
14
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Kait 8

Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants. The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled, and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Food Drink#Missourians#The Missouri House#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy