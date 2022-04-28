ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

No. 17 Metuchen edges Woodbridge - Softball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abby Kozo earned the win, yielding one run on five hits, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as Metuchen, No. 17 in NJ.com’s...

www.nj.com

