No. 17 Metuchen edges Woodbridge - Softball recap

Lindsey Devir marched to the draw circle with her team staring at its biggest deficit of the game. Last year, this might have been a breaking point for Ridgewood. Not much had gone right to that point in the second half against two-time defending Tournament of Champions winner Oak Knoll. The deficit had ballooned to a seemingly insurmountable four goals.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO