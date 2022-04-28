ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W. Morrissey Believes He’s Delivering The Best Work Of His Career In Impact

By Ben Kerin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW. Morrissey, better known to WWE fans as Big Cass, is having a great time in Impact Wrestling. During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette (per Fightful), Morrissey opened up about delivering some of his best work ever. “Yeah, IMPACT has been great. The crew there...

stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash premium live event is quickly approaching, and as of this writing WWE has yet to confirm plans for The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns had a big night at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but now everyone is waiting to see who his next challenger will be.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Earlier this year WWE started airing vignettes hyping up the return of Alexa Bliss, and she finally stepped back into the ring during Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no follow up on her return, but the former Raw Women’s Champion recently told Adam Glyn that she hopes to be back in the ring soon.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On What Kind of Contract Bret Hart Signed With WWE

Last week, it was reported that one of the reasons that Bret Hart isn’t managing FTR in AEW was because there were those in AEW who thought Hart had signed a deal with WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal that Hart signed with the company was a merchandising deal.
WWE
Wrestling World

Mick Foley Speaks About Argument with Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and he recently spoke about his argument with Jonathan Coachman. He spoke to Ranee Paquette and Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Thrown Down with Renee & Miesha. He was there to talk about the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s WWE debut.
WWE
Wrestling World

NXT: Solo Sikoa is earning his space

Now it's time for the women's tag team category. TAG MATCH: Carter & Chance vs Feroz & Leon; We are witnessing a pleasant match with excellent teamwork by Ferzo and Leon who manage to keep up with their opponents. Carter and Chance, even if with difficulty, manage to regain the...
WWE
Wrestling World

Omos reveals when he found out he had cancer

This week's guest of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", WWE Superstar Omos talked about his exponential growth and discovery in 2012 that he has a pituitary tumor. WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with...
WWE
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Betting Odds Predict the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Winner, Who Unifies the Tag Titles

WrestleMania Backlash is slated to take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8. As the first major WWE event since WrestleMania 38, the card features quite a bit of fallout from the two-night event along with The Bloodline's attempt to further dominate the rest of the company by unifying yet another championship in the tag titles. BetOnline released new betting odds for the event this week, predicting the result of all six matches that are already announced.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Recalls Trying To Get WWE’s Attention During TNA Storyline

During the latest episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James spoke about his time in TNA Wrestling with Billy Gunn as the Voodo Kin Mafia, a play on words of Vince McMahon’s VKM initials. Road Dogg spoke about...
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

More On WWE “Dress Sexier” Meetings, Who Wrestlers Are Blaming

That’s going to be a no. One of the biggest stories from WWE over the last few years has been the amount of releases the company has made. The company has let go well over 100 wrestlers, which has left its roster in a very different state. There is still a lot of talent left, but now a group of the remaining wrestlers are unhappy with something WWE set up and did not accept it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: NXT May Return To Full Sail, Robert Stone Gets New Name, Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of NXT returning to Full Sail University. The brand had shows there from 2012-2020. Wrestling Inc notes that one of the reasons behind the change was that students were not around on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t help with production. This helped students to learn production and other skills. WWE also gave the school $500,000 in scholarships for students.
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
WWE
Wrestling World

Big Cass's return to the ring has been announced

Over the past two years, WWE has been releasing numerous talents for a new plan of significant budget cuts and restrictions, with the covid pandemic leading to numerous Superstars being fired overnight, without a bit of a break. notice and without many of them knowing anything. Even before this period,...
WWE

