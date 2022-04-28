ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Son of former jockey prepares for Kentucky Derby run as trainer

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Ortiz is the trainer for Barber...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
Wave 3

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the Oaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 04/30/22

According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG today. #8 Free To Fly – Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (2:57 PM ET) Free To Fly looks the clear pick at the weights and jumps out as the obvious selection. Her wide draw gives her rider the option of going forward or stalking the pace. Texas Reward stepped up significantly on her reappearance last time and is taken to get second. Magicgirl can get third. Bet Now at TVG.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races divulges top picks

Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal will try to buck recent history when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Since Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby in 2003, none of the 39 horses exiting the Wood Memorial have finished in the top two in Louisville. The best finish of those came from Tacitus, who was elevated to third because of disqualification in 2019. This year, the late-running Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Epicenter, who prepped for the Derby in the Louisiana Derby, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy