Son of former jockey prepares for Kentucky Derby run as trainer

Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal will try to buck recent history when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Since Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby in 2003, none of the 39 horses exiting the Wood Memorial have finished in the top two in Louisville. The best finish of those came from Tacitus, who was elevated to third because of disqualification in 2019. This year, the late-running Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Epicenter, who prepped for the Derby in the Louisiana Derby, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO