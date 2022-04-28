ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop Reopens Under New Ownership

By Val
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We know that when it comes to ice cream options in the Hudson Valley, people are very passionate about where to go to grab their favorite scoops. This particular Hudson Valley ice cream shop/grill location has changed owners a few times over the past few years, but the site itself has...

wrrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Bakery Adds Breakfast Menu & Early Hours

Here’s another reason to visit what is becoming Ulster County’s most talked about town. The town is Highland, and it’s growing in popularity. In case you’re not familiar, Highland is right over the Mid Hudson Bridge across the river from Poughkeepsie. Or right over the Walkway Over the Hudson, if you prefer.
HIGHLAND, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Detroit Style Pizza Pop Up Lands in Beacon, New York

It's the argument as old as time...Who has the best pizza? Is it New York? Connecticut? New Jersey? Can we call it a tie?. I think we can all agree that New York and the Hudson Valley has some of the best pizza around, so when a unique pizza option pops up we have to look more into it.
BEACON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Restaurants
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Restaurants
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
WIBX 950

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Serve#Hudson Valley#Food Drink#Open For Business#Ally#Jeffrey Zaina
Architectural Digest

A Mobile Home From the 1960s Is Just One of the Charming Details of This Upstate New York Property

For Sincerely, Tommy founder Kai Avent-deLeon, the energy in a space has to be pure and compelling. When she and her partner began looking for a property in upstate New York last year, the couple deliberately sought out spaces that evoked a sense of serenity and grounding. Kai has lived in Brooklyn her entire adult life, but found herself feeling trapped during the pandemic lockdowns in early 2020 and seeking a respite in nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBX 950

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

2 CNY restaurants reach final 4 in NY best burger contest

Two local restaurants have reached the final four in the annual New York Beef Council’s best-burger contest. The Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton and Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse will join Ben’s Fresh of Port Jervis and Illusive Restaurant and Bar of Rensselaer in the final cookoff at 1 p.m. on May 9 at Onondaga County Community College. A panel of judges will select the winner.
SYRACUSE, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Historic 109-Year-Old Ferry in the Adirondacks Is No More

A piece of Adirondack history has been scrapped forever. The 109-year-old double decker ferry known as The Adirondack, which for years provided service between Port Kent, New York to Burlington, Vermont, was recently dismantled and will be sold for scrap. Excavators disassembled the wooden superstructure over the course of three days, and the iron hull will be towed to New York City and sold.
PORT KENT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Brand New Flea Market Opening in Ulster County

One thing is for sure. The Hudson Valley loves flea markets. I know I do. For me, there’s nothing cooler than walking around the grounds of a flea market on a sunny weekend afternoon hoping to find a treasure to bring home. And even if you find nothing, you’ve still spent an afternoon in the sun exercising. Because walking is exercise, of course.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10.7 Million Dollar Hudson Valley Food Bank Facility Funding From NYS

The Town of Montgomery will soon be home to a 40,000 square foot distribution warehouse for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley thanks to a major award from the state. In an announcement on Monday April 25th, Governor Hochul explained that thanks to the $10.7 award, this new facility in Orange County will allow for additional cold storage and sorting, and therefore benefit close to 200,000 people throughout the lower Hudson Valley who currently receive assistance from Hudson Valley based food banks. Her announcement went on to explain how the demand for emergency food assistance has greatly increased due to COVID-19 and the financial impact it has had on New Yorkers, and the Hudson Valley specifically. With more residents in need of support and food assistance, the need for a larger food bank facility increased as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since March 1932, Krug's Tavern, Inc. has been a family-owned and operated business in Newark, New Jersey. They are glad to add that they have not only returning customers from years ago, but also new customers from all across the state who have heard about Krug's and their legendary 12 oz. burgers. Start with mozzarella sticks and work your way up to the incredible Taylor hamburger.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy