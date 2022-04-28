Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop Reopens Under New Ownership

The Town of Montgomery will soon be home to a 40,000 square foot distribution warehouse for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley thanks to a major award from the state. In an announcement on Monday April 25th, Governor Hochul explained that thanks to the $10.7 award, this new facility in Orange County will allow for additional cold storage and sorting, and therefore benefit close to 200,000 people throughout the lower Hudson Valley who currently receive assistance from Hudson Valley based food banks. Her announcement went on to explain how the demand for emergency food assistance has greatly increased due to COVID-19 and the financial impact it has had on New Yorkers, and the Hudson Valley specifically. With more residents in need of support and food assistance, the need for a larger food bank facility increased as well.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO