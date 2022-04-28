ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Motorcycle driver killed after losing control in Chesterfield crash

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFIWn_0fNUHIRu00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead, after losing control and crashing their motorcycle on Bundle Road Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police said the crash occurred at the 12400 block of Bundle Road at 6:46 p.m.

According to police, the driver was speeding on a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle going south on Bundle, and was passing cars when the driver lost control and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all north and south lanes on Bundle Road from Hunters Hawk Drive to River Road were closed.

Living in filth: Decay, garbage, bed bugs at Petersburg assisted living facility

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver, and said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

VDOT said that drivers could expect delays in the area due to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQyRi_0fNUHIRu00
    VDOT map location of the crash
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FO0rV_0fNUHIRu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZMmZ_0fNUHIRu00

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Cars
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
City
Petersburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#North And South#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Chesterfield Police#Yamaha#Hunters Hawk Drive#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy