Motorcycle driver killed after losing control in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead, after losing control and crashing their motorcycle on Bundle Road Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police said the crash occurred at the 12400 block of Bundle Road at 6:46 p.m.

According to police, the driver was speeding on a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle going south on Bundle, and was passing cars when the driver lost control and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all north and south lanes on Bundle Road from Hunters Hawk Drive to River Road were closed.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver, and said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

VDOT said that drivers could expect delays in the area due to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.

VDOT map location of the crash





