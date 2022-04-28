ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Driver Who Struck, Killed Bicyclist in Koreatown

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a driver who killed one two bicyclist and injured another in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The driver was seated in a white Jeep Cherokee was parked on the north curb of Olympic Boulevard, near Mariposa Avenue, about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday and was...

